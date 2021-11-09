Throughout the year there are events related to health. In most cases they refer to a disease or condition to raise awareness among the population. While on other occasions they focus on a specific area to recognize the work of those who carry it out. All of this leads to a very important date that is commemorated every November 8 and is World Radiology Day.

In this case it is a field that plays a fundamental role in the world’s health systems. One of the main reasons is its significant contribution to the diagnosis of the patient and continuous care. Although it has also become the starting point for information that will influence the way in which each person should be cared for. It is a shared specialty across all levels of health service delivery and all specialties encompassing high-level hospital medicine, primary care research, screening, and health promotion activities.

The story behind this commemoration

However, the fact that November 8 was chosen as World Radiology Day is not fortuitous. It was on this date, but in 1895, when he produced for the first time electromagnetic radiation in the wavelengths corresponding to the currently called X-rays. Therefore, he is considered as the inventor of this important innovation that has multiple uses within the medical field.

While the objective of this event is to create awareness about the importance of this essential discipline for health. As you know, thanks to it it is possible to see images of the inside of the body for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Currently there are various techniques in addition to X-rays, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance or nuclear medicine, which allow identification from injuries, fractures or the early detection of cancer or tumors.

For its part, the portal Medline notes that the most common types of diagnostic radiological examinations are the following: