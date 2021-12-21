As is known by the public opinion, this has not been a good year for Meta, Facebook’s parent company. Mark Zuckerberg’s company remains mired in controversy and has faced the name change with promises of a new platform era and upcoming metaverse. For all the above, Meta is classified as the worst company of the year in the United States (EU) indicates the Yahoo survey Finance.

And it is that every year, the Yahoo service that provides financial attention and comments with a focus on the US selects the best and worst companies of the year according to their performance in the market.

Goal ranked as the worst company of the year

Since Meta, Facebook at that time, had its service crashed, internal business practices were put into discussion, which caused many users to declare themselves tired of the social network.

Respondents by Yahoo Finance have many complaints against Meta. This, after the publication of “The Facebook Files, the revelation of the complainant: Frances Haugen, and the change of name.

It all started when on September 13, the Wall Street Journal published “The Facebook Files”, which includes dozens of pages of investigations and internal Facebook documents received by a whistleblower who belonged to the company, Frances Haugen.

Who to corroborate the content of the disclosed documents stated that Facebook, now Meta, chose profits over user safety and could not pay special attention to the mental health problem caused by the use of Instagram in adolescents.

In addition, its strongest statements are that Facebook optimizes content that generates discussion, even if it is hateful, divisive and polarizing, since it is easier for people to react; Research dictates that the more the emotion of anger exists, the more participation and consumption.

In the same week, the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp system fell, and as a result of its actions in the market, it had a drop of 4.63 percent and since the investigations came to light the company lost 15.22 percent of its value , point out data from the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

Beyond the bad economic news and the fact that millions of people did not have access to its platforms for more than six hours last October, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg faced a scenario full of crisis.

For all the above, Yahoo Finance says that voters blamed Facebook (Meta) for the increase in extremism and for preventing the development of the whole world. However, 30 percent of those surveyed believe the company can redeem itself.

On the other side of the coin, the yahoo application assured that Microsoft was the winner of the first place of the best brand in the United States, since it broke 2 trillion dollars with respect to the market capitalization and with an increase in its shares with 53 percent.

Without a doubt, the last year has not painted well for the social network and with the fall of its platforms and the change of name, the world continues with its eyes on the company founded by Zuckerberg.

