In 1999, Matrix It revolutionized the world and no, it is not an exaggeration.

Beyond the box office success, the film impacted fashion, special effects, action sequences, science fiction, the film industry and, even more important, it embodied a metaphor about government control against free will in a interweaving that has echoes with the media and philosophical and religious parallels.

This 2021 ends with a fourth installment, Matrix Resurrections, whose name is intended to be prophetic and open the door to today for a franchise that was believed to be part of the past. Perhaps it will, but it is also true that its impact is far from the same.

Matrix Resurrections comes a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most successful film of 2021 and estimated to be surpassing the billion dollar mark for the publication of this column, repeating in the first place.

It is released at the same time as Sing 2: Come Sing Again! whose projections indicate that it will debut in second place with 40 million dollars in the United States; Matrix Resurrections it will take third place with a similar figure, slightly lower, hopefully a little higher.

On the Rotten Tomatoes meta site, Sing 2 is 67 percent and Matrix Resurrections 66 percent. Yes, the animated sequel that has a diverse group of animals singing is better reviewed than the fourth installment of a saga whose first part is a relevant part of film history. The consensus indicates that although “Lacking the original and invigorating art of the original, The Matrix Resurrections revisits the world of the franchise with wit, timely perspective and heart”.

In “Resurrections”, years later, Neo goes under his previous identity, Thomas Anderson. He is a video game programmer who has trouble separating fact from fiction. The flashes that are mixed are those that refer to what happened with the initial trilogy.

He is visited by Bugsy (Jessica Henwick), who invites him again to choose between the red and the blue pill (although “the choice is an illusion” too, he says). Total, who returns to the matrix to face a new threat and to avoid it must get Trinitty (Carrie-Ann Moss) to do it too; she is now a stay-at-home mom and mother.

The question of the “resurrection” of the matrix is ​​that it tries or seeks to do it by playing with the same ingredients, creating a new level between reality and fiction, making a similar metaphor, only now the hegemony is a reference to Hollywood, to the media communication and, like the previous one, can be interpreted in different ways.

The aforementioned dialogue is part of it, if the decision is also an illusion it is part of the system itself, a mechanism that gives the false sense of freedom. Now, beyond the above, from the wish that the lightning strike twice in the same place, Resurrections It comes at a time where the speech can continue to be just as relevant, but the form is no longer just as impressive.

Resurrections looks good and works fine. He is fond of the universe and believes in his speech, but unfortunately he falls short trying to surprise with a trick that is nothing more than “the same cat, but wallowed.”

How much will the franchise “revive”? Probably enough, but without the same shock.