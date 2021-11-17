The agreement was carried out in 2016 and was signed under a duration of five years . What set the expiration date in the present 2021, which would indicate the end of the contract. The last smartphone of the Asian brand to have a camera developed by the German company was the Huawei P50 Pro.

The latest blow they have dealt to the Chinese brand comes from Leica . It is a company dedicated to the technological advancement of Photo cameras and with which Huawei had a contract so that they were the ones to integrate their sensors into the firm’s mobiles. However, this association appears to have been dissolved.

The reasons this deal has not been extended are due to very obvious issues. The significant decline in sales has led Leica to find other partners whose future promises a better environment.

What about Huawei

From the company they are not quite concerned about this context, since they have been investing a long time in the developing from their own cameras. In addition, during all this time they have learned valuable information from their partner.

Taking these two factors into account, everything seems to indicate that the Chinese giant will continue its I walk alone. Nothing is entirely clear, so perhaps another brand may be interested in signing another contract.

Xiaomi and Leica together?

The German firm would already be looking for a new partner. Rumors suggest that Xiaomi would be the chosen one. A decision that would not surprise at all, given that the growth of the company is undeniable.

In fact, the information circulating on the network affirms that Leica will implement its technology from Xiaomi 12. The truth is that the Chinese corporation is being very cautious when showing any type of data about the specifications of the new phone.

If this agreement were to take place, users would benefit greatly, since Xiaomi mobiles would be even closer to dominate the market telephony and would have even better properties.