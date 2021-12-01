Fire night It is a Netflix movie that has been one of the great surprises of the year. It is not just about the way in which the director manages to capture the violence of Mexico. Also of the cinematographic ability of the director to show a series of uncomfortable and painful subjects.

The film, which has become one of the most viewed on NetflixIt is also a powerful point of view about fear. But, in addition, the argument encompasses more subtle topics such as hopelessness, uprooting and exclusion.

With limited means but a deep knowledge about cinema as an expressive medium, Fire night it shows that you can do a lot with very little. Also that horror doesn’t just focus on fancy monsters or devious stories. In the case of Noche de Fuego, the fears can come from everyday life. Perhaps the worst and wildest that one can find.

Awards, intelligence and creative ingenuity

Fire night It received an honorable mention at the Cannes Film Festival and three awards in San Sebastián, including the one for best Latin American film. As if that wasn’t enough, she was also recognized by the Jury Prize in Pingyao, China. The uproar around Huezo’s film shows the effectiveness of cinematographic language well used even with discrete resources.

The film is based on the book Ladydi by Jennifer Clement, published in 2014. For her film adaptation, Huezo summarized the story of the group of women who suffer harassment from drug trafficking in the Mexican mountains. Instead of the global view of an eminently female population at risk, brought the perspective to the experience of three girls. The script decision succeeded in creating the same sense of claustrophobic horror as its paper version.

It was a bold filming strategy that provided Fire night enormous narrative power. But to achieve the effect of an intimate look at a subject as broad as violence in Latin America, the production needed the right actresses. More of 800 girls and adolescents from rural areas of Mexico (most without any film experience) applied for the roles of Fire night. The director and production bet on naturalism instead of experience. The intention was to bring a trait of absolute sincerity to the point of view about the violence and the havoc it causes.

On the other hand, Huezo took the scene of the novel (which is located in the state of Guerrero) to Sierra Gorda de Querétaro. The move allowed the director to explore the possibilities of photography and the dialogue of visual symbols in Fire night.

‘Night of fire ‘, a lucky experiment

Netflix

Finally, after finding his interpreters, Huezo gave priority to the way of analyzing the women at the center of the story. And in a decision that has earned him applause and recognition, he built complex, three-dimensional personalities. None of the women of Fire night is a victim. In reality, the characters are reflections of a situation and survive it with intelligence. A point of view that stands out in a film that, in essence, analyzes the tragedy.

With a production team that worked on Rome from the director Alfonso Cuarón, Fire night it’s a brilliant look at a tough subject. Furthermore, it is a testament to how cinema can tell powerful stories even without all the resources at its disposal. Something that Tatiana Huezo takes to a new perspective in the film.