Why is it important to have NFC on your mobile phone?

To have NFC on the phone it opens the doors wide for us to have more and more useful functionalities in the future. And it is that now there are relatively few functionalities that they offer us, although very useful, but there will be many more in the near future.

When we buy a mobile phone, we analyze many of its aspects, the quality of its screen, the power of its processor, the capacity of its battery, but we tend to overlook one aspect, such as NFC connectivity. This has become essential for many tasks, and if we are not aware of them, it is difficult for us to give it the value it deserves.

When we buy a mobile with NFC we have access to a series of functionalities that make it an essential day-to-day companion, because once we get used to some of these features, we cannot stop using them on a day-to-day basis. And it is also a feature present in a large number of phones, even the most affordable, because as we say it is a functionality that is already becoming essential in many everyday situations.

What can we do with NFC on the mobile?

Undoubtedly today the main use of NFC in our mobile phone is to use it as a payment method. It is the most widespread use, it does not give too many problems, and thanks to this connectivity we can carry on our mobile several bank cards that have the same functionality as real plastic ones, therefore it is already a functionality that is worth doing. with a mobile with NFC. Although it can be done without NFC, it is not that comfortable.

But we can also use it to make our phone and our accounts in online services more secure. Because with her we can use security keys, FIDO type, like Google’s Titan. We just have to pass the key behind the phone to be able to identify ourselves in the two-step verifications. We can also cload the transport pass of our city, or use the telephone as a DNI reader electronic to carry out our procedures with the administrations.

Much more is to come

But perhaps the future is going to be much better in this regard, because we will be able to use NFC in more daily facets. In fact the Ministry of the Interior is preparing the virtual DNI, which can be carried integrated into the phone, and in which the NFC surely plays an essential role.

Furthermore, it is likely that in the coming years more and more functionalities will be available, especially for identify ourselves with all legal validity, since these NFC chips allow contactless connectivity that can change depending on the purpose we use it, thanks to the software of our mobile. That’s why it’s so It is important to get a mobile that has NFC, because otherwise you will miss many extremely useful things in our day to day life.