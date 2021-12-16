When you work under a salaried regime and you receive the payment of the payroll through a tax receipt, you can check the receipts in the SAT portal. This will help you to make clarifications of various kinds and to prepare your annual return, which is made in April of each year.

The law obliges employers to issue digital proof of payroll payment to employees and, if it does not comply, you must report it through the various channels on the SAT website or to the Taxpayer Defense Attorney. (Prodecon).

Why is it important to report inconsistencies in the SAT payroll viewer?

Sometimes, there may be errors in the capture of payroll receipts, where the income received, via salary, of the workers is detailed. This is important since it modifies the annual income received and, therefore, the amount of taxes withheld by the employer and reported to the tax authority.

For the annual declaration, the Tax Administration Service takes into account the annual income, the deductions requested by the worker and the taxes effectively withheld. Thus, when the annual return is made, there may be a charge against the taxpayer or a balance in their favor.

However, when there are errors, inconsistencies or anomalies in this information, the worker may be harmed, as it could delay the payment of a hypothetical balance in favor.

Another risk that exists is the simulation of operations, that is, when a worker does not recognize a company name as an employer, but it issues payroll vouchers that for the SAT mean income for the worker.

So it is important to check that there are no companies that you do not recognize as employers but that issue receipts as if you were one of their employees. To do this, check the payroll viewer.

How to check the SAT payroll viewer?

First, you must enter the site that the SAT enabled to enter the payroll viewer, in this link .

Once inside, you must click on the ‘Start’ button and then log in with your RFC, your password and / or e. Signature.

Next, you must choose the fiscal year you want to receive. At the bottom of the screen, the SAT tells you until what date the data upload will appear. Click on ‘Consult’ and, immediately, you will see the total income you have obtained in the year and the taxes withheld, according to what your employer or employers have reported to the SAT.

You will also be able to see what your last ordinary monthly salary was, the Income Tax withheld and, below, the social reasons that have declared, as employers, your income and taxes withheld before the SAT.

There is the option to see the information of each employer in detail, and if you see something suspicious, incomplete or inaccurate information, go to the SAT or the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon).