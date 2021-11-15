Today there are many homes that have a voice assistant. Using it is common for most of us and surely on some occasion you have wondered why they are called what they are called, what was the reason for choosing that name, etc. This time we are going to tell you why Amazon’s voice assistant is called Alexa and not otherwise. A curious story that surely dispels some false belief.
There are millions of people who, from the moment they get up, begin to establish a conversation with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. They say good morning to him, they ask him to update them on the latest news among many other actions. With Alexa we can play, make the shopping list, create reminders and even teach him some languages that he does not yet master. But why is it called Alexa?
The origins of Alexa
Alexa is a name of Greek origin and feminine gender that has some variants such as Alexandra or Alexandra among many others. Its etymological meaning is “the one who is protector” or refers to “the woman who will protect”. A bit of history and culture always comes in handy, but what we really want you to know is why the Amazon voice assistant was baptized with this name and what is the origin or reason that we all know him by that name today.
It was in November 2014 when Amazon announced Alexa along with the echo speakers. With the arrival of the first smart speaker from Jeff Bezos’ company, a voice assistant with a woman’s name came into our lives. Since then, Alexa has become a tool that allows users to communicate and perform a multitude of actions through voice command.
Initial hypotheses
Among some of the initial hypotheses about why Amazon’s assistant is called Alexa, they were related to the Library of Alexandria: the largest library that has existed dates back to ancient Egypt. Founded in the 3rd century BC, it once housed 900,000 manuscripts. Six centuries later and after a fire and several looting, it lost much of its content and splendor. Some hypotheses have suggested that Jeff Bezos decided to wink at this source of wisdom, since Alexa’s intention was to collect all possible knowledge to make it available to users. A theory that makes a lot of sense, since Alexa is capable of answering almost any question. However, this was not the reason.
The engineers and developers of the Alexa voice assistant decided that this was a good name because it includes the letter X, a complicated consonant while easy for the virtual assistant to recognize. The X is a strong consonant, so when pronounced it allows the speaker and Alexa-compatible devices to identify it better than other possible names or trigger words. The final choice was conditioned by this particularity when pronouncing. In addition, he has become one of the assistants with a “more human” name and the inspiration for its creation it comes from science fiction, more specifically, from the Star Trek universe.