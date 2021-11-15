There are millions of people who, from the moment they get up, begin to establish a conversation with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. They say good morning to him, they ask him to update them on the latest news among many other actions. With Alexa we can play, make the shopping list, create reminders and even teach him some languages ​​that he does not yet master. But why is it called Alexa?

The origins of Alexa

Alexa is a name of Greek origin and feminine gender that has some variants such as Alexandra or Alexandra among many others. Its etymological meaning is “the one who is protector” or refers to “the woman who will protect”. A bit of history and culture always comes in handy, but what we really want you to know is why the Amazon voice assistant was baptized with this name and what is the origin or reason that we all know him by that name today.

It was in November 2014 when Amazon announced Alexa along with the echo speakers. With the arrival of the first smart speaker from Jeff Bezos’ company, a voice assistant with a woman’s name came into our lives. Since then, Alexa has become a tool that allows users to communicate and perform a multitude of actions through voice command.