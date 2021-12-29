Knowing the coverage we have at home may not be an easy task. We usually have to walk around the websites of different operators, and sometimes we may see that we have coverage with an operator other than the OLT that we see on the street, in the front or in the telecommunications room.

Fiber coverage is not the same

In addition, even if an operator’s website says that we have fiber coverage, not all coverage is the same. It all depends on who is the operator that comes to our home, and also what type of agreement it has with other operators to access its network, since this indirect access can be of various types.

In the offers of the operators, we can find that it is only possible to contract them if we have direct coverage with them. This may be the case, for example, of the 1 Gbps fiber offer for 19.95 euros for 12 months from Orange, where if the coverage that reaches us is through NEBA, we will not be able to hire her.