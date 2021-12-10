Juanfran Peñaranda is the manager of a small Valencian screen printing company, Goatxa, who – according to himself – always forgot to carry his COVID certificate by hand. So he had an idea: create a PVC keychain that shows personal data on one side and the QR code on the other with which they certify that they are up to date on their vaccination doses against COVID.

And, of course, it began to commercialize the format throughout Spain; so far with great success: “Everything arose because when I have a need for myself and I cover it and like it, I make it available to others […] It was a bit crazy, the cell phone fumes “.





So by only 9 euros, this Benimaclet businessman offers his clients the opportunity to make your keychains from the PDF document which are downloaded from the website of the Ministry of Health.

Its creator highlights the usefulness of its solution for “elderly people or people who travel a lot”, who they are not handled with the digital version of the certificate (that they could carry on their smartphone) and that they can thus choose to carry a physical version with their keys.

Nevertheless, this solution (and any other similar that may arise now as a result of its success) presents several fairly obvious legal issues and impediments. According to the lawyer and Data Protection Officer Ángel Benito, from the group of privacy specialists Secuoya Group, they can be summarized in three points:

In case of losing the keychain, “we make it easy for the robbers”

“In the first place, there would be the risk of carrying with the house keys a series of personal data (reflected on the key ring) that they can help you find out the address to which these keys belong. In case of theft or loss of the key ring, it would be too easy for the robbers. It’s like having a keychain with our ID “.

It is dangerous to give visibility (even voluntarily) to our health data

Secondly, according to Ángel Benito, the holders of these key rings give greater visibility to some data categorized as ‘sensitive’ —The vaccination— whose treatment is reserved by the health authorities to certain entities

“—At the moment: owners of hotels, nightlife venues and event organizers— precisely because the treatment without the due guarantees of this data implies high risks for the rights and freedoms of its holders.”

Thus, its dissemination can lead to:

The offering of advertising or benefits aimed exclusively at holders of the COVID certificate .

Suffer discrimination to access certain benefits, jobs, or even restrictions on freedom of movement.

And you always have to count on that We currently do not know what uses they could give this data in the future other companies or entities to said data.

It involves an extra legal responsibility for the entrepreneur himself