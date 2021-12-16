Hawk Eye continues in its ascending line within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney and Marvel series follow developing their characters steadily and solidly; even those who have little time in this story and who come from other productions. Until “Ronin”, the penultimate chapter of this first season (a second is not ruled out), the feeling is that most of the production is well embroidered.

In addition to the above, which is not a little considering how complex an adaptation is and the bridges that are established between the product and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fifth chapter of Hawk Eye It is the prelude for various issues to change within the great story composed by Disney and Marvel. Since the first episode, the series has been suggesting things that little by little have been confirmed. Several of the most recent may have a notable impact on the development of Phase 4.

Without leaving aside the particular narratives of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, Hawk Eye has known how to dialogue with the story that transcends this series. That mix between character development, references anchored in the past and possibilities in relation to the future invite you to think that it can be, along with WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021) and Loki (Kate Herron, 2021), the most important Disney and Marvel series so far.

Next, the reasons why the fifth episode of Hawk Eye blows everything up.

Hawk Eye And The Criminal Underworld: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is More Than Outside Threats

Based on the first advances on Hawk Eye, it was intuited that the series would present villains that were not previously treated. The main narratives of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focused on external enemies, with Thanos as the main representative of those threats. However, comic book tales are riddled with villains found on street corners or in New York City skyscrapers. Until “Ronin”, there had not been a strong bet in favor of this type of figures. That is why this episode, the series, will change things in the future of Phase 4.

Through the investigations and conversations of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, Hawk Eye episode after episode suggested the existence of a villain above the rest of the criminals. The band of the sports suits and Echo (about whom there will be a particular series) was subject to the decisions of another, from El Jefe, “El tío”, among other labels of the character. What happened up to this moment? Disney and Marvel winked or introduced characters that later did not transcend. That changed.

With the confirmation of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, something that had been simmering through Hawk Eye, the production companies take a step forward in the exploration and development of the criminal universe that lives on the streets of New York. Far from the great battles or conflicts in the galaxy, the incorporation of this character invites us to think that other figures, related to him in the comics, will also be progressively incorporated in the adaptations. The most obvious, without a doubt, is Matt Murdock, better known in Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil.

The integration of Netflix’s Kingpin into the Disney narrative

The choice of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin is justified from the interpretation that the actor made in Daredevil, the series that Netflix developed for three seasons. That production, in many cases, is considered the best Marvel adaptation in streaming. In particular, D’Onofrio delivered a solid portrayal of Wilson Grant Fisk, nicknamed the Kingpin.

This character carries a series of nuances that the actor managed to represent convincingly. Although Kingpin is an imposing and intimidating figure, Its origin refers to a series of traumas and relationships through which its behavior is explained and, also, its most vulnerable side is shown. Vincent D’Onofrio managed to integrate the brutality and sensitivity of the role in an exemplary way. Just as Charlie Cox will be associated perhaps forever with Daredevil, due to his performance during that Netflix series, D’Onofrio will also be.

By relying on the same actor to present the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the production companies “appropriate” that particular story developed by Netflix. The decision not only seems convenient but logical: What was the point of doing another casting to find a different actor, having a whole mythology developed a few years ago? It remains to see how that integration progresses, if it is only based on adding characters or there will also be direct references to the Daredevil series. Meanwhile, it remains to celebrate the decision to deepen on key figures that were not addressed before through Hawk Eye.