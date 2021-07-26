One of the questions that have been around in social networks is the reason why the plot of Black Widow is located between the events of Captain America Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe started with Black Widow, the story between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, a decision whose reasons were explained by the same president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Don’t Miss: Black Widow: Review and Criticism (No Spoilers)

At the Black Widow Watch Party that Marvel Studios convened on July 19, film studio president Kevin Feige explained why Natasha Romanoff’s solo film was set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity. War.

Because we wanted to explore what Natasha did between leaving Tony Stark in Civil War and her arrival with Steve and Sam in Infinity War. -KF #BlackWidowWatchParty https://t.co/VM9mjxUAPe – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

“We wanted to explore what Natasha did between abandoning Tony Stark in Civil War and her arrival with Steve (Rogers) and Sam (Wilson) in Infinity War.”

Feige himself pointed out that exploring the past of Black Widow is just one of the plans that could be delivered in the future, where The House of Ideas would present prequels with origin stories of different Marvel heroes.

“Lhe notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly on the cards of all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha”.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow is now available in cinemas and digital platforms.

You can also read: Was there a Tony Stark cameo in Black Widow?

Source: Marvel studios

Intrigue, suspense and action in Black Widow: The Ties that Bind

Something is very wrong with Natasha: she is… happy?!… Black Widow has been a spy practically her entire life. Regardless of whether he worked for the good guys or the bad guys, he has never stopped moving.

Yet retirement suits the world’s deadliest woman, and now she’s enjoying the perfect life she never dreamed of having. But if you scratch the surface you’ll find something very bad lurking beneath it, and a woman like Nat can’t help but scratch the surface of things.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Black Widow: Los Lazos que Unen, a series by Kelly Thompson that you cannot miss.

Also being read:

Scarlett Johansson talks about her role as a superhero

Scarlett Johansson: her sexiest movies

Differences between women in comics and women in movies

The powerful poison of the black widow

Scarlett Johansson, the highest paid actress in the world