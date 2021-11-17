We hear a lot about how credit card processors carry out around 1700 transactions per second, unlike the Bitcoin network and its 4 to 5 transactions per second.

The problem here is that we are comparing two different systems. While we can compare Bitcoin to credit cards, because it can replace the point of sale system entirely, it actually makes a lot more sense to compare Bitcoin to physical cash. As a base layer, it is impossible to use cash over the Internet, it is very expensive to store large amounts of cash, it is difficult to conduct large cash transactions, and there is a risk of accepting counterfeit cash transactions. To solve these problems, we created secondary layers on top of cash to make transactions easier and more scalable, which is where credit cards come in.

This is what happens, Bitcoin is already used as a base layer in the credit card system. This means that with Bitcoin, not only is it much easier to transact than cash at virtually every level, but Bitcoin is also available in the same secondary layers as cash, and can be spent on the Visa and Visa networks. Mastercard today.

“While cash is limited to secondary layers that involve a number of intermediaries, Bitcoin has the ability to offer direct peer-to-peer secondary layers.”

Why does this matter?

To provide the point of sale solution that we are used to, several financial layers come into play between the individual and the real value, and built on top of this, the credit card system. That alone can be made up of many layers, including the Card Issuer (your usual Visa, Master, any brand of card), the Acquiring Bank (a financial institution that handles the real money being credited, on the side of the user or supplier), the point of sale system (such as Ingenico). And naturally, both buyer and seller need a bank where the securities will land once they are liquidated. Software services alone generate nearly $ 10 billion a year globally (this does not include Visa, Mastercard, or any of the banks).

Bitcoin provides, for the first time in history, the possibility of a monetary transaction between two parties directly, without a third party verifying its legitimacy. Even the software used in Bitcoin transactions by both parties to execute can be free and open. Of course, you’ve heard that the costs of doing a Bitcoin transaction can cost up to $ 20, so how can buying a cup of coffee be efficient?

Sign in to the Lightning Network. The Lightning network is a decentralized peer-to-peer secondary layer that works with Bitcoin, but the cash will never be able to replicate itself. Not only can a transaction be settled without intermediaries, but also with the speed that we expect in your usual purchase in the market. Thus, billions of millions can be saved each year around the world.

Therefore, The next time someone mentions that “deficiency” to you, you can show that person your ignorance about what makes a payment method efficient. And that’s just one of the advantages that Bitcoin presents to the payments ecosystem.

Now it is not so difficult to understand why it is so valuable, right?

Jonathan Chester is Co-Founder / CEO of Bitwage, the leading payroll, billing and benefits platform in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Contributor to Forbes on issues related to Bitcoin and Blockchain. Director of Inwage, IT services company that provides technological and advisory support for ICOs, decentralized applications and authorized blockchain applications. Jonathan has been featured in various outlets such as Entrepreneu Last Hour: Mastercard Launches Crypto-Funded Cards in Asia-Pacific r, FinancialIT, and Coindesk. He has pioneered Orange’s biannual corporate summit and has participated as a speaker at the Paris Fintech Forum, Viva Technology, Transact15 and Inside Bitcoins.

Keep reading: