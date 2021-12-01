The economic instability has resulted in an increase in inflation and unemployment, they have made cryptocurrencies become a key mechanism in underdeveloped economies.

Cryptocurrencies have opened the possibility of receiving salaries higher than those offered by the internal economy by accessing jobs as a freelancer or others associated with the crypto market.

Axie Infinity has allowed players to earn more than what they would earn from a “normal” job in their country.

When looking at the metrics of Axie Infinity We can notice a common factor: the NFT game has acquired higher levels of popularity in underdeveloped or developing countries. But why is this so?

In order to try to offer an approximate answer to the question, it is necessary to begin by understanding what it means to be an underdeveloped country.

What do we understand by a developed country?

The issue of development and underdevelopment of countries is a subject widely studied by different academics. based on the definition of Sunkel and Paz in their text “The lanitoamerican underdevelopment and the theory of development” Underdevelopment can be understood as the complex and interrelated set of phenomena that are translated and expressed in inequalities of wealth and poverty, as well as the stagnation of untapped productive potentials compared to other countries. However, additionally, they are countries in economic, cultural, political and technological dependence.

So what does it mean to be an underdeveloped country? From agreement with EuroInnova Business School, An underdeveloped country is one with a low level of gross domestic product (GDP). This implies a low income per person along with various problems of a social, cultural and political nature.

Therefore, in general, underdeveloped countries face various political, social and economic instabilities that affect people’s quality of life.

The role of cryptocurrencies

The economic instability has resulted in an increase in inflation and unemployment, they have made cryptocurrencies become a key mechanism in underdeveloped economies.

Through cryptocurrencies, people have the possibility of conserving the value of their money by placing it in a Stablecoin, which indirectly implies depositing the money in a world reserve currency such as the US dollar, or even by investing it and be able to get returns from it.

Basically cryptocurrencies are an alternative to the local currency, especially in economies that have been devastated by inflation. In fact, the inflation of an economy can be worse than the volatility of Bitcoin.

But the economic instabilities do not end here, since the dependency that these types of economies face can lead to the devaluation of the local currency in order to achieve momentary stability. This does not happen with cryptocurrencies.

Another important element that cryptocurrencies contribute to underdeveloped economies is through the low cost of transactions. In these types of economies, international transfers play a key role, and once again, cryptocurrencies have reduced friction in this regard.

However, the relevant element for the purpose of this article is: low wages. An unstable economy with a significant inflation process may find that workers’ wages lag behind living costs.

A new job market

Is so Cryptocurrencies have opened the possibility of receiving salaries higher than those offered by the internal economy by accessing jobs as a freelancer or others associated with the crypto market. However, this does not mean that they are wages comparable to the wages received in developed economies.

And it is precisely here where the world of the Axie Infinity enters and its revolution that began in the Philippines and spread throughout the world.

Axie Infinity: A Timely Lifeline?

The revolution of Axie Infinity started in the Philippines, where lgamblers began to earn higher incomes than they would get from a “normal” job in their country. And its boom began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as it increased unemployment rates in many countries.

Thus, the economic incentive to play this game was more than evident at that time and is maintained today, which is why it has spread to different parts of the world. For instance, In September, according to DappRadar, Axie Infinity players were earning approximately $ 293 per month, which is higher than the estimated per capita income for the Philippines in 2021.

The power of # Play2earn illustrated:@AxieInfinity gamers earn approx. $ 293 per month, or more than the Philippines’ estimated GDP per capita for 2021. Local authorities are noticing. More in our BGA Report 🕹️: https://t.co/OgXGFh23dF pic.twitter.com/ZUiYAVQM2B – DappRadar (@DappRadar) September 8, 2021

What does this imply? Axie Infinity gives players the opportunity to generate income higher than what they could make in their economy throughout the year. So, in addition to being a job, it is a lifeline for all citizens who had to work for pitiful wages.

According to a Naavik researchCurrently 55% of Axie Infinity players are in the Philippines. While America represents approximately 10% and the remaining 20 – 25% comes from Europe and Africa.

Analyzing the Google Trends metrics, we can see that the regions showing the greatest interest in NFT gaming are: the Philippines, Venezuela, Cuba, Qatar and Singapore. What do all these countries, except Singapore, have in common? Low salaries!

Probably, Venezuela be one of the most emblematic cases. According to Venezuelan Observatory of Finance, the minimum wage in the country is just under $ 5 a month.

It would be valid to justify said minimum wage if we believe that with it the subsistence of the worker is possible. However, this is not the case and, as proof of this, the Food Basket for a family group in Venezuela in August 2021 it has a cost of $ 232.8 dollars. And, the same basket, but in September, it was $ 307.

It is more than evident that the Venezuelan worker has had to look for alternatives to survive, and precisely for this reason, Axie Infinity has been the lifeline that many have been looking for.

However, the implications for the domestic economies of these countries can be considerable. Since it is a non-productive job for the internal economy.

Without a doubt, hThere is a percentage of the population in these countries that depend on the income from Axie Infinity to survive and therefore depend on the long-term sustainability of the project.

And interestingly, as Naavik’s research points out, the returns that Axie Infinity offers are declining and since in the end the real incentive behind the game is a cheap one, people will be willing to play as long as they make a significant income.

In this sense, the economy of Axie Infinity is beginning to be questioned since it depends directly on new players joining, but that will not happen while revenues are declining. The importance of Axie Infinity in underdeveloped countries conditions the sustainability of the NFT game.

It might interest you: