In the gaming world and market, mice are an important part for PC gamers, who do not accept anything to be able to play, they have always looked for the best.

In this sense, there are endless products, but there is one in particular that is designed for first-person shooter games, a “mouse with holes”.

What is a mouse with holes or a honeycomb?

Holed mouses are also known as ultralight, perforated or honeycomb mouse, and their main function is to reduce tension by lifting it thousands of times a day while playing any FPS.

The weight of a mouse is of vital importance when playing games, because it can help you alleviate the burden you do with it, as well as being much faster and more accurate.

Keep in mind that many of the movements you make fall under the weight of a mouse, where you can go to rest or move quickly to cover yourself.

The precision by having less weight also increases, in addition to having a multiplier effect that will help you in the course of the games you do every day.

Why is an ultralight mouse good for FPS gamers?

In the first place, the weight is reduced, so it will be easier to move it without affecting your hand, so you can play for longer hours.

Second, the health benefits of your hand will be reflected, it will tire less, and will delay joint pain.

You will have a subtle distance between the beginning of your fast movements, to aim in the best way and without delay.

What would be one of the best options?

Talking about a mouse with holes it might sound a bit “weird”, but really many companies are already starting to make them and each one is increasingly focused on the reduced weight.

One of them would be the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, which only weighs 59 grams, which, compared to its competition, this reduces 41 grams in conventional mouses.

It provides the best one-button configuration options, as well as having the option of configuration with the HyperX NGENUITY software. The Pulsefire Haste has a HyperFlex cable (to avoid damage quickly), as well as anti-dust buttons, so cleaning it will be a thing of the past.