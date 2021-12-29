In the first half of December, inflation was 7.45%, double the central bank’s goal and which puts pressure on monetary policy to be more restrictive in the following months.

The most recent central bank expectations estimate that in the fourth quarter of the year, inflation will be 7.1% and that in the first quarter of 2022 it will be 6.7%.

The investment firm Franklin Templeton highlighted that buying dollars at the end of April 2020 has generated a loss of approximately 16% in pesos, while “buying” inflation would have yielded 6% returns.

“Buying inflation is much more beneficial than dollarizing; historically, most years, inflation is higher than the appreciation of the dollar and with a much lower risk,” Gutiérrez said.

The Franklin Templeton expert considered that people do not understand inflation and it does not attract as much attention as the dollar because the variations are usually smaller.

“The problem with inflation is that it does not draw so much attention because the numbers are smaller from 0.3% to 1% and that is high inflation but they are constant against an exchange rate that in the midst of the crisis goes from 18 pesos to 25 pesos pesos, but you don’t take into account that after it reaches 25 it falls to 20 pesos, “he explained.

The expert added that as the dollar is more volatile, it tends to give a false feeling that it is rising more, while inflation is reported every 15 days by Inegi.

Invest in UDIS

The graph below shows the yields of dollars and UDIs in the short and long term. Investments in dollars only exceed inflation in the 10-year period.

Economists hope that inflationary pressures will be extended by the reactivation of the economy.

“The new wave of infections also threatens to create new pressures on the formation of prices at a global level, as some transportation centers have had to limit their operations in the face of virus outbreaks,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic-financial analysis at Banco BASE.

Ramsé Gutiérrez has observed that since last year, the number of investors seeking to protect themselves against inflation with instruments such as udibonos, which are linked to inflation, has increased.

“The winners are investors, such as pension funds, who will always want to be linked to inflation and there has been a greater appetite for assets with inflation coverage,” he said.