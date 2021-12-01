That Hawk Eye (2021), the miniseries by Jonathan Igla (Mad men) for Marvel Studios and Disney Plus, this set around christmas time it is not something accidental or arbitrary. Even the executive producer Kevin Feige, the mind behind the structure of the superhero saga, has taken off the hook with that he would like the six chapters on the new adventures of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (The arrival) became a classic for those dates.

“We have always wanted to make a story [en Navidad]. We had a little [de eso] on iron Man 3 [Shane Black, 2013], which was our Christmas story ”, has said in statements for the American program Entertainment tonight. “Nobody really sees her as a [historia de Navidad]; we consider it a Christmas movie. But this [Ojo de Halcón], blatantly, it’s a vacation story”.

“I love the idea of ​​it being something perennial that people can see every Christmas season,” he continued. “I love that it debuted just before Thanksgiving and that concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get an Avenger title on Disney Plus, which is great. ” And it ends with these words: “Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he is the reason to do it. Fortunately, Hailee [Steinfeld] I wanted to work with him, so we got him to play Kate Bishop; and I think it is that couple who will make the holidays very happy. “

‘Hawkeye’, a Christmas classic?

Kevin Feige’s optimism about Hawk Eye It seems very daring to us. To begin with, the audiovisual productions that are usually broadcast on television or chosen by viewers to see them during Christmas are feature films, not series; And, in case this could happen, only with the first two episodes starring Clint Barton and Kate Bishop we cannot elucidate if they have the soul of a Christmas classic or possibilities of becoming one.

It is not due, however, that his narrative bet does not point head over heels to those times of snow, colorful lights and decorated trees on the streets of New York. There are specific montages in “Never Meet Your Heroes” (1×01) and “Hide and Seek” (1×02) with songs so christmas like the Christmas carol “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”, “Christmas Is the Season”, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (Paul Weston, Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, Johnny Marks, 1964) or “Merry Christmas, Baby’s Coming Home” ( Charlie Booth, 1965) who insist on it.

Or “Where’s Santa Claus” (Alvin Greiner, Rod Parker and George Scheck, 1958) and “Christmas Island” (Martin Gore and Alan Wilder, 1986). Because Jonathan Igla’s determined effort to breathe that festive spirit into Hawk Eye it cannot be doubted. Even so, We’ll see if the public ends up gobbling it up every December With Living is beautiful! (Frank Capra, 1946), Crystal jungle (John McTiernan, 1988), the two parts of Home alone (Chris Columbus, 1990, 1992) or Nightmare Before Christmas (Henry Selick, 1993) as good old Kevin Feige wishes.

Christmas in the comics about Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

However Hawk Eye It is located on those specific days it is not because of a creative desire exclusively. As Andrei Cristian Sipos explains on Screen rant, the setting of this story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sustenance in the comics about its main characters. Namely, the ones that the screenwriter Matt Fraction and the cartoonist David Aja published between 2012 and 2015, in which there are enough Christmas balls to understand it.

Not only the miniseries by Jonathan Igla is quite inspired by these works illustrated, featuring Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, the dog Lucky and his taste for pizza or the criminal gang of the Tracksuit Mafia or the Tracksuit Mafia, but it had even been planned that Matt Fraction himself would make a cameo as one of the members of this gang of criminals; but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it. In any case, readers of Marvel comics will be satisfied.

