His profile picture is black and there are no posts visible. However, before completely razing it, he deleted all but one of the photos, that of his childhood home.

This image connected with his next album, Donda, in reference to his mother Donda West, who bought the house in the photo in the 1980s and which Kanye bought back in April 2020 for $ 225,000.

However, now there is nothing at all. Why?

The reasons why Kanye has deleted all the photos of Instagram

The truth is that the reasons why Kanye does what he does are never clear.

On the one hand, there are those who say that everything is related to the cancer death of a good friend, Virgil Abloh. Abloh and Kanye (who you can see in the photo above) had a very close friendship for almost 20 years, regularly collaborating on topics of fashion and music. In fact, Abloh was a producer on the joint album with Jay-Z. Watch the throne.

The fact that Abloh was the creative director of Donda and that Kanye initially left only that photo on Instagram, sparked speculation that it was all due to West’s mourning over the death of his friend.

However, although these speculations come from sources as “reliable” (note the quotation marks and the irony with which I write it) as The Sun or The Mirror, some fans go the other way.

The Kim Kardashian theory and the deletion of Kanye’s photos on Instagram

That Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split this past summer I even know it, I don’t usually find out about anything. Of course, Kim relayed it on her reality and the reasons, according to her, were that the separation for work and commitments was too much.

Recently, Kim Kardashian jumped to the fore again because certain photos confirming her romance with the comedian from Saturday night Live, Pete Davidson, that the figure of the impossible conqueror continues to be worked on. And is that your list of exes It has names like Ariana Grande or Kate Beckinsale, to the disbelief of the rest of the heterosexual men on the planet.

Now, Kim Kardashian is added and that would not have sat well with Kanye. At least, that’s the other big fan theory of Instagram deletion.

Without a doubt, Kanye is very given to these outbursts and it is true that he has had a terrible few days, with the death of his friend and the confirmation that Kim, apparently, is not going to turn back and return. So, probably a set of motifs the one that led him to do that.

Either way, we are not surprised, nor would it be that, tomorrow, his account would go back to the same as before or disappear forever. With Kanye you never know.