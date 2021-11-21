Shares of the dating app company Bumble have fallen more than 20% after a quarterly earnings report released on November 10 left some investors cold.

The ensuing sell-off pushed the stock to the lowest point since its boisterous Initial Public Offering (IPO) in February, and slashed more than $ 200 million from founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd’s fortune.

Wolfe Herd, 32, who became the youngest billionaire in the world, with an estimated fortune of $ 1.5 billion, when Bumble went public earlier this year; with a closing of actions in that day of 70.31 dollars each.

Wolfe Herd owns 21% of the company, plus he has about $ 100 million from the sale of a portion of his property to private equity firm Blackstone in 2020, according to his family office.

That puts Wolfe Herd worth just over $ 1 billion at Friday’s closing price of $ 36.38 per share.

So why are investors disappearing like Bumble ghosts (for now at least?

For the first time since its IPO, the company saw overall user growth decline in third-quarter results, with total paying users falling to 2.87 million in the three months through September, down from the 2.93 million reported. the previous quarter.

The hardest hit was another Bumble-owned Badoo dating app, which is popular outside of the US: The number of Badoo users fell more than 8% compared to the previous quarter and its revenue decreased 3% year-over-year, to 57. millions of dollars.

Wolfe Herd attributed the drops to the continuing influence of the pandemic abroad, along with a payment problem affecting Android devices that she says the administration is working to fix.

“As we said last quarter, Badoo operates in a large number of markets where the pandemic remains a significant challenge,” Wolfe Herd said during an earnings call. ”The main community of Badoo users, which is predominantly in the urban middle-class segment, continues to face economic pressures from [Covid-19]”.

However, Cory Carpenter, an analyst at JPMorgan, who closely follows the performance of dating apps, says the biggest cause for concern was actually Bumble’s flagship product, its female-oriented eponymous dating app, which doesn’t featured the expected number of new paid users: 60,000 versus 87,000.

The shortfall was only compounded by the record 800,000 new paid clients reported by Match Group for its dating app rival Tinder the previous week. Although it is a much larger company and caters to a more international market, Carpenter explains that Tinder’s results “raised the bar for Bumble.” “Match does X, so we expect Bumble to do Y,” he says.

Nonetheless, Carpenter called the damage to Bumble’s actions “exaggerated.” The Bumble app still saw its revenue increase 39% year-over-year, to $ 142.5 million.

Overall, the company also beat Wall Street expectations, with total revenue of $ 201 million for the quarter and raised its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Its net loss was $ 10.7 million, down from $ 22.8 million a year earlier, but still more than double analysts’ predictions of a $ 4.7 million loss.

“They are trading at a fairly significant discount for Match from a valuation perspective. They should do well with the reopening as people are willing to pay more, ”Carpenter stated.

Bumble raised $ 2.2 billion from its public debut earlier this year. The stock opened at $ 76 a share, well above its initial public offering price of $ 43, bringing its valuation to about $ 8.6 billion.

But investor enthusiasm hasn’t reached the same level since. The shares have been falling steadily from $ 59.94 in early September before hitting their lowest point since this month’s IPO.

Wolfe Herd addressed the tumultuous prices during an interview at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in October, explaining that she is “not obsessed with stocks.”

“I am obsessed with the customer, the team, the innovation that we are planning for the future,” she said, adding: “If you are trying to get to the next milestone, don’t focus on the short term.”

Wolfe Herd launched Bumble in 2014 after a dramatic exit from Tinder, where she was one of the company’s first employees. He sued his former employer for sexual harassment and discrimination in a case that was quickly resolved (where Tinder denied wrongdoing) and then founded Bumble with the help of London-based Russian billionaire Andrey Andreev.

A Forbes investigation in July 2019 found a misogynistic and toxic environment at the London headquarters, according to former employees. Andreev denied specific cases of harassment against female employees, but days after the Forbes article was published, he announced an investigation into the alleged behavior.

In November 2019, private equity firm Blackstone swooped in to buy a majority stake in Bumble / Badoo’s parent company MagicLab in a deal that valued the group at $ 3 billion; Blackstone bought Andreev’s stake, while Wolfe Herd got the vast majority of his ownership.

With Blackstone’s backing, Wolfe Herd took the company into its public offering amid the depths of the pandemic. Now you need to figure out how to get more customers to pay and use the company’s dating apps, both in Europe and the US.

By: Jemima McEvoy

