Tattooing refers to the act of engraving a design by means of ink in some part of the body under the epidermis. It is a fairly ancient technique that today contains many variations, since initially it meant being part of a group of people or tribes, it was even to represent hierarchy or in some cases to generate fear of enemies; later the meaning of tattooing changed, since it became typical among sailors and people who were outside the law, but today it may have no meaning, only do it for aesthetic purposes.

This decision to get a tattoo can bring with it harmful effects on health in the short, medium and long term, that is why it is essential to know all the information before taking the initiative to inject ink into the largest organ of the human body, since it is a decision that must be made conscientiously and is for life.

Here are some important facts to keep in mind when getting a tattoo:

Make sure to look for specific information about the tattoo artist and the physical space where the procedure will be carried out, since, according to studies on the perception of risks, about 79% of people interested in acquiring a tattoo were only informed by internet pages or social networks, while only 5% looked for medical and scientific information to make sure they had all the pertinent details. Keep in mind the place of the body where the tattoo will be carried out, since there are parts of the body that are much more sensitive than others and can cause bleeding or redness Always keep in mind to verify that all the instruments involved in the process, and even the tattoo artist himself, are completely disinfected, closed and that the needle to be used is new

Now that the above is known, it should be known that tattooing can bring complications and certain risks, depending on the substance that is administered or the place on the body where the design or text is made. Some common diseases linked to tattoos are:

Allergic reactions, which can undoubtedly appear as redness, rash and itching. They are the most common reactions when getting a tattoo, since the skin is being penetrated by a needle and can generate sensitivity. There are also skin infections, which can be directly linked to the mismanagement of the tattoo artist or the poor healing care of the client. It can occur through inflammation or bubbles around the tattoo, which can cause keloids due to poor healing Finally, there are diseases transmitted by blood, since if you do not have enough care to verify if the needle used is completely new, you can get several diseases such as hepatitis B and C.

At the time of tattooing, do not hesitate to consult your doctor or make sure you have all the information, since this is a decision for life.