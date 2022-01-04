When one is dedicated to interviewing members of the feature film and television series team, one ends up understanding that it is not necessary to ask them overly convoluted questions, the kind that they must reflect on for a few seconds to answer them properly, letting their gaze wander over the room, and that the simple but accurate serve perfectly to get juicy answers. And expected reunions like those of Friends: The Reunion (Ben Winston, 2021) o Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts (They were Creevy, Joe Pearlman and Giorgio Testi, 2022) show that the abstruse is completely unnecessary.

The issues in this special are not revealed too deep and could not be because the saga directed between Chris Columbus (Mrs. Doubtfire), Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity), Mike Newell (Donnie brasco) and David Yates (Shadow of power) does not warrant it. But one of those that has attracted attention is related to the actress Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in octology and which we have later seen as Lucy Armstrong in The advantages of being an outcast (Stephen Chbosky, 2012) or Meg March in Little women (Greta Gerwig, 2019).

Fame and loneliness overwhelmed Emma Watson

The person behind the famous face of the young witch was seriously considering leaving the franchise, based on the novels by JK Rowling, after Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (David Yates, 2005). “People definitely forget what they assumed and the grace with which they did it,” he says. Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. “Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint] they had each other. I had my buddies. While Emma [Watson], not only was she younger, but on top of that she was alone”.

“I think I was scared,” admits Emma Watson herself. “The thing about fame was great. But much”. Rupert grint (Ron Weasley) comments that “they had never talked about it”, and “assumed that each one was going at their own pace, they lived in the moment” and “it did not occur to them that probably everyone hadn similar feelingss”. And Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) concludes: “We were just children. When I was a fourteen-year-old, I would never have turned to another fourteen-year-old and said, “Hey, how are you? Everything is alright?”. But maybe he should have.