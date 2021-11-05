In the middle of the era in which the debate between physical and digital format fiercely fought, it must be recognized somewhat favorable to video game boxes. Beyond accumulating them and making them look beautiful on our shelves, many of them have become works of art with truly spectacular designs.

Normally we end up placing all the games in parallel, so that we only see the spine with the name and thus not get lost in the search for the next adventure. However, surely more than once you have been struck by the wide variety of colors that have the boxes of the legendary PS2. Yes, the Sony system has titles of all kinds, so we can find many surprises.

The most widespread tonality was blue for the 3,500 games of the system, although you may have found white, black or the also mythical Platinum grays. Amaray was the company responsible for creating millions of boxes around the world, so What meaning do each of them have? Here are the answers, which respond to all kinds of reasons.

Blue

Authentic blue overcrowding on thrift store shelves and in our homes. The PS2 was black, but most cases adopted the blue color as the most distinctive feature. With its arrival in 2000, Sony had three rivals to try to dominate the market globally.

The Dreamcast had already been swarming the stores for two years, Microsoft was hitting the table with Xbox and Nintendo was betting on a GameCube with its own version of the already established CDs. Sega maintained a similar line to that seen in the PS1 boxes, while Xbox took over the green and Nintendo did the same with the black.

PS2 was born with black boxes and In order to differentiate itself, a color change was approved. Blue dressed system games until the end of its days and featured up to three versions:

The first one has a slot for the Memory Card inside and the logo and name of PlayStation 2 on the cover.





The second subtly increased the size of the logo and name on the cover, in addition to starting to include the “online mode” section for games that had multiplayer.





In the final stretch of PS2’s life, Amaray disengaged from manufacturing. This led to a lower quality plastic and without the internal memory card slot.





Gray

Another great classic for players’ libraries. As with PS1, PS2 introduced its own line of Platinum titles, which surrounded the box in distinctive black and silver gray colors. This color was adopted by the games that had been well received on the console and that returned at a lower price, so the examples are of all kinds.

Nowadays they are a nuisance for many collectors of the platform, since it can be ugly to the view with all the games placed on the shelf. However, there are examples of games that only came in Platinum format, such as Silent Hill 2 Director’s Cut. In fact, the covers were reduced by the gray colors and even the discs lost the original art for a simple, muted gray. Again, here we have three versions:

The first one shows only the word Platinum at the bottom and all the gray color invading the cover, leaving the original cover at a smaller size.





The second presents an intermediate cut between the first and third, centering the word Platinum and with a thin white line cutting the upper part of the rest of the cover.





The third shows stripes around the cover and the Platinum is in a red oval next to the caption “Best of PlayStation 2”.





White

The use of white began with another unforgettable saga of PS2 as was Singstar. Its use was extended to all those games that used microphones, although the custom was lost with works such as Singstar: Queen. A major exception to this rule occurred with Gran Turismo 4, Sony’s driving franchise.





Orange

Orange is really unusual and it also served as a badge for games that used a specific peripheral. In this case we are talking about the Eye Toy, which served as a springboard to create the Eye Toy Play series. During the last years, exclusive title conversions from PSP to PS2 and so keep scratching a few more sales. Examples of this are Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier or MotorStorm: Arctic Edge.





Red

Among the most unusual controllers we could get our hands on playing on the PS2 were the Buzz Controllers. Yes, that mythical presenter who never tired of bombarding us with questions of all kinds. The franchise was basically a trivia game where we could play with several friends and the beginning was with a musical game.

Red was used as exclusively for all Buzz titles, although there was also an important exception. Gran Turismo 3 he used red to accompany a cover in which that tonality already predominated.





Transparent

It is not even a color, since it is the absence of it. Hideo Kojima enjoyed a unique distinction for Metal Gear Solid on PS2, with totally transparent cases. Another distinctive feature of them is that they have two slots for discs, with bonus content about Konami’s adventures.

Still, the unwritten rule that another game would use these boxes was again met. In this case it was up to Primal and its collector’s edition that, for no apparent reason, also used the transparent boxes.





Black

The authentic and original ones, but that the passage of time made them a memory. At the beginning of PS2, games came in black and until the end of 2002 that choice was maintained, which changed to differentiate itself mainly from Nintendo and its GameCube.

For this reason, the first batches of games presented this aspect, although later works such as GTA: San Andreas or God of War 2.





Paperboard

A true rarity and that over the years it is really difficult to preserve. The cardboard became a luxury sign for the PS2 boxes and surely the most remembered edition is that of Shadow of the Colossus, the masterpiece of Fumito Ueda. There are many other examples like Ico, Silent Hill 2, Xenosaga 2…





Do not give you a cat for a hare

Yes, beyond the collector’s editions, specials and full-color extravagances that were on PS2, you can get to wonder what happens with those boxes of other colors that you have in the collection. In my case they are the green and purple, which has a simple explanation in both cases.

Somehow a Sonic heroes fell into my hands, although it is actually an Xbox 360 box. With my Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterTurns out it’s one of the purple Xbox 360 Kinect game boxes. Who would have told good old Big Boss that he would end up here after Mission Virtuous.