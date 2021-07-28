We all know that the sweat is one of the most normal consequences of be really hot. In the Northern Hemisphere we are seeing this more than recently. This is because it is one of the forms that our body has of cool down and keep at a more or less constant temperature.

But nevertheless, stress and anxiety they are also great drivers of this mechanism. Who has not ever had that of having sweat drenched forehead during a moment of great nervousness?

Each person is different. Some sweat more, others less and everyone is more prone to sweating in one area or another of the body. But, in general, it is a common reaction; which, like many other effects of stress, is due to the famous mechanism of fight or flight.

Fight or flight

Anxiety is a adaptive response which is very beneficial as long as it does not interfere with our day to day.

Anxiety is beneficial, as long as it is in its proper measure

Thanks to it, our ancestors could detect threatening situations and prepare to face them, if possible, or flee, if this was the best option for survival. Today it is still important in situations that could also be dangerous. The problem is that sometimes we detect as threatening situations that really are not and that is when anxiety becomes something for which we should seek help.

Putting that aside, the answer from fight or flight It is the main cause of all those symptoms that we attribute to anxiety. The first person to define it was the physiologist Walter Bradford Cannon, who discovered that, when threatened, animals react with a general discharge from the sympathetic nervous system, which prepares them to escape or fight.

The sympathetic nervous system regulates a large number of involuntary actions. Several neurotransmitters are involved in it, but the most important are the hormones adrenaline and noradrenaline.

And it is precisely a large discharge of these substances that causes most of the symptoms of the fight or flight response. Among them stand out, for example, increased heart rate, dilated pupils, dry mouth, tremors and, even, in extreme cases, a relaxation of the sphincters and hearing loss. That is what we see. What is happening in the body is that blood flow is diverted from most parts of the body to the muscles, in case you need to run.

In turn, they raise blood pressure and heart rate to produce a extra energy input. An energy that is diverted precisely towards those muscles well loaded with blood, hence the energy that we invest in other bodily functions, which are stopped. The pupils are dilated so that we can see better. And yes, it also increases sweat discharge. But why?

Nerve sweat: run away and don’t die of heat

The release of adrenaline act about the sweat glands, favoring the secretion of sweat.

This occurs in parallel with the rest of the consequences; which, in general, represent a increased metabolic rate, what could overheat the body. As we know, sweating is a process to lower body temperature. When the sweat through a series of glands present in the skin, this it should evaporate. It is composed mostly of water, which has a high specific heat. That is, it takes a lot of heat to evaporate it. And that, in this case, is good, since that body overheating that we wanted to eliminate will be used for this. For this reason, even with a lot of heat outside, our temperature remains more or less around 37ºC.

Why does it smell bad?

If most of it is water, why does sweat smell so bad? Basically, this is because, apart from water, it contains certain fatty acids, proteins and other metabolic residues, which are fermented by bacteria that live on our skin. As a result, various substances are generated, some of them with an unpleasant odor.

However, this is totally normal, since they are not harmful bacteria, far from it.

Other reasons why we generate sweat

In general, sweating occurs with an increase in body temperature. The most direct is due to environmental heat, although we have also seen that it can be produced by an increase in metabolism because of stress.

But any other situation that raises our temperature will make us sweat. It is the case of intense physical exercise, fever or even the consumption of alcohol, caffeine or spicy foods. Anything that generates heat will also make us sweat. And thank goodness.