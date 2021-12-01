In the daily use of our computers we often use memories and different USB devices. Because settings that are default or ready-made settings, we can determine how the computer will react when one of them is connected, it is to be expected that if one of them presents a failure when connecting it, you must first look for the solutions that are the simplest and most common to discard and save work.

Sometimes we get that the USB being connected it is not recognized by the computer or not even detected. Some common steps can help, such as changing the port in which we connect it and trying another to see what happens, since it may be because the PC does not recognize the USB ports, so you are verifying, in this article we will explain how to find solutions and Try other ways that can help you solve this dilemma.

What are the main reasons why your PC does not recognize your USB?

It may be that one of the reasons why it does not work is for some windows update that you need to be able to make correct use of the hardware this is always a good place to start to solve these errors.

Restarting the computer never hurts, since if it had been working well before a reboot can be the quick way out headache. But if this does not work here we explain how to solve other possible causes.

If what happens is that the drivers of the USB drive are damaged, the easiest and least complicated way to solve this is to reinstall the driver and thus solve from the root of the problem.

Let’s start first Control Panel Performance and Maintenance In this previous option choose control panel System System properties Hardware Device administrator Universal Serial Bus Controller Then you select USB Host (USB host controller) Menu, action and uninstall Accept the removal of this device Accept and restart.

This process at the end of the restart, the same operating system will automatically search for the driver and install it.

Malicious software infected USB device

Sometimes we cannot deny that our USB devices are carriers of malicious software that can complicate our lives a bit. But what should be done in these cases? It is well known that there are other programs dedicated to the elimination of these so-called viruses.

Knowing this, it is good that all the devices or computers where you use the USB to transfer files have a program that serves to scan and detect virus before the infected files enter our hard drive or device and prevent the problem from spreading further

These programs that are dedicated to malware identification and removal (firewalls) offer tools to clean the USB of everything that can affect it. Also be cautious when using them on unreliable equipment such as internet cafes and the like.

What does it mean when your USB device shows up as a ‘disk drive’?

There is no specific reason that determines what is happening and why this looks like this, but it can happen because some computer driver needs some update, that the flash memory is used in different computers can also affect.

But one reason that seems to be the most important one for this to happen is that it is in bootable mode after installing a version of Windows, the question is if the USB was used to carry an ISO image, this makes the memory becomes a virtual CD-ROM drive and it needs to be formatted and this might clarify why memory is displayed this way on the computer.

How to fix that your computer detects your USB device effectively?

The way we can have a USB to be detected by the computer is to make sure that the USB is fine, that it works, what better way than trying on another computer and thus verify.

It can also be a power saving issue and you have the USB suspension option enabled to solve this we access energy options then to the advanced configuration of the ‘energy saving plan’ and disable this option, since if the function is enabled it can affect the USB not letting it work as it normally does, drivers and viruses are a reality that we must explore if it persists the problem