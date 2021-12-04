Apple Music has tried to include its own version of Spotify Wrapped, but is Apple’s platform up to the task? Does Apple Music need its own version of the Wrapped?

Despite the progress Apple Music has made to position itself as one of the current leaders in streaming music, there is something that has escaped them: the ability of users to spread what they like. If there is a time in the year when every Apple Music user would like to be part of Spotify, it is when the latter launches its Spotify Wrapped. If you don’t know what it is, here we explain and teach you how to see your own.

Spotify Wrapped has become a sensation. In any social network you enter you will be able to see a lot of Statuses and Stories showing you what your friends have heard throughout the year, which artists they listened to most often, and even how much time in total they spent playing music during the year. It’s even fun to share your own and see the similarities or differences with your friends’ lists, and Spotify has managed to present it in an aesthetic and friendly way for all users.

Of course, Apple has not wanted to be left behind, and this year we have the Apple Music Replay 2021, where you can see what your most listened to songs of the year have been in the Cupertino service. However, as Apple fans, we have to say no, it is far from what Spotify Wrapped is.

It is that yes, it is great to share with your friends everything you have heard. It’s great to see how Spotify has managed to present it, and every year you wait patiently for the moment to see what your most listened to songs of the year have been, your favorite artists, your favorite musical genre. It has become a tradition that Spotify has managed to continue, and that unfortunately Apple Music is far from achieving due to the simplicity of its proposal.

It may sound silly, but one of the reasons a server migrated from Apple Music to Spotify was due to Spotify Wrapped. During this time, I have come to realize that not only is he superior when it comes to finding new music every day –and music that really suits your tastes– but it is also superior when it comes to sharing personalized playlists, songs, albums and even the ability to listen to a song together from a distance with your friends.

Apple Music needs many things to overcome Spotify, and they are things that go beyond its aesthetic or technical section. Apple Music needs to improve on the appearance of shareability, something quite important in this decade in which we go online to the coffee that we are drinking even before taking the first sip. That is something that Spotify has done very well., with its animated backgrounds when we upload a song to Instagram Stories, or the ability to share our summary of the year with our friends even if no one has asked for it. Internet users like to share what they are passionate about and, What says more about a person than their taste in music?

Of course, Spotify is far from perfect, but at least for this year we will continue to choose it over Apple Music. Let’s hope that those of Cupertino get the batteries, since they carry a service that promises and that, in fact, has managed to integrate very good and interesting things such as Dolby Atmos spatial sound and lossless audio for all users of the platform. .

