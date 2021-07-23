If you use WhatsApp as your bedside messaging platform, surely you have ever come across a notification that informs about possible new messages. The sign does not appear continuously, but when it does it simply says “You may have new messages”.

By far, WhatsApp is the messaging service most popular in the world. With strengths and weaknesses, it has earned a privileged place in global communication. This is due to its practicality, simplicity and the fact that it is compatible with practically all phones available on the market.

So, you’ve likely come across “You may have new messages” at least once. If you wonder why this notification is due, we will explain it to you in the next lines.

WhatsApp and the notification “You may have new messages”

Basically, what the application does is inform you that it has not been able to connect correctly for a while and that you are probably not receiving notifications of the messages they send you. This occurs for several reasons and therefore has different possible solutions.

Sometimes we leave the smartphone for a long time without paying attention to it and, for no apparent reason, the data synchronization in the background does not work as intended. That is why it is possible that, if the notification “You may have new messages” appears, when you open the WhatsApp app connectivity is restored and you receive all the messages together.

However, it is also possible that the problem is not solved simply by entering the Messenger Service. So keep other issues in mind. First of all, if you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, you must control that it has access to the Internet. It’s a basic step, but it allows us to quickly remove a typical problem from the list.

If the Internet connection works correctly, we must review other aspects that involve the configuration of WhatsApp and our mobile. For example, make sure you have enough battery power for background data syncing to work normally. On many devices, this function is restricted if battery saver is automatically activated; this usually happens if you have less than 10-15% energy.

Make sure you give the application the necessary permissions

It is important to control WhatsApp settings in case data use or background synchronization is restricted

If the WhatsApp settings are linked to a restriction on the use of data, be it from mobile networks or Wi-Fi, you may see the notification “You may have new messages” more frequently. Make sure the application have no limitations on connectivity.

You can check this by entering your smartphone settings and application management. Keep in mind that if you allow WhatsApp to connect without restrictions, you may see an increase in the consumption of your mobile data. Anyway, this also varies according to each country since there are many telephone operators that release the use of WhatsApp so that it does not consume data from the plans that their customers buy.