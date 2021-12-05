Why does the story of Spider-Man: Blue connect with Spidey fans?

Jeph Loeb explains the reasons why Spider-Man: Blue is a story that has managed to connect with wall-crawler fans like no other

Personal losses are a characteristic in the life of Spider-Man, be it Uncle Ben or Gwen Stacy, the latter causing a schism in the life of Peter Parker, in history that connects with millions of fans in the world.

Remember that SMASH, Marvel Comics México and Salvat bring you The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels, a series of stories that all fans of La Casa de las Ideas should collect, and this time we bring you Spider-Man: Blue .

The creator of this story, Jeph Loeb, pointed out that what he was looking for at the time of writing Spider-Man: Blue was a story that delved into one of the most difficult moments for Peter Parker, a character who finds it difficult to balance his life as a man and as a hero

“When I approached Spidey, I wanted to find out how his life works, and I came up with the idea that things have to get really, really bad before they can get right. It’s a yin-yang thing”.

Loeb knew that to get closer to that aspect of Peter Parker, the story had to start from a specific point, where the conflicts of the origins were not a problem.

“Peter is in college and doesn’t wear his glasses anymore. Drive a motorcycle – that’s an important plot point. And he has established himself as much personally as Spider-Man. So we don’t have to deal with the origin or anything”.

In life for something to flow well, at some point it must become tragic and Loeb is what he intends with Spider-Man, to whom life has turned its back in important moments

“‘Spider-Man: Blue’ is in many ways the most personal story I’ve said because it’s so much about how I see life. It’s a roller coaster, and no one knows it better than Spidey. It is pure joy against depression. The bad and the good are so close together that it almost becomes blurry”.

