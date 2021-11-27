Before jumping to the next section, we are sure that you will understand it even better thanks to a concise explanation from our MovilZona expert:

And it is that security is implicit in the Samsung DNA , well above other brands that compete face to face. In a world where cyber threats and security violations are the order of the day, this brand offers you the necessary privacy and security, since they design mobiles with a high degree of security thanks to platforms such as Knox Vault.

And, if something differentiates Samsung from the competition and time has confirmed it, it is the good investment in security in all the new models with the latest systems and processors such as Knox Vault which we will talk about next, or through software such as the Secure Folder, so that you have everything safe …

Knox Vault

Let’s talk about a solution that includes hardware and software to protect you as much as possible. It really is an option that hardly any other mobile developer has made like Samsung. To the point, what is Knox Vault?

As we have said, it is a combination of unified hardware and software on your Samsung device. Through a group of processors (independent and that have nothing to do with the main processor of the mobile), they encrypt all the information you have on your phone such as data, passwords, photos …

These processors isolate all information that we choose before any cyber leak, or any physical attempt to access it, as well as in case of extreme temperature, physical manipulation of the chip itself … One of the keys to this processor is that it is not connected to the Android operating system.

Secure Folder

We are facing one of the simplest but effective solutions in terms of security. Surely, if you’ve ever had a Samsung in your hands, you’ve seen (or maybe not) an app called Secure Folder. Well, it does a lot more than you think. Through the encryption of biometric data, it saves in that folder all the sensitive information that the owner of the mobile chooses and … It is practically impregnable against any attack or attempt to leak data.

You can protect everything you consider appropriate, such as apps, data, contacts, passwords… Of everything! Such is its importance that Samsung affirms that it is a “safe parallel life”. One of its virtues is that you can camouflage it through another icon such as an application image, and make it look like any other, but no! It is an extra security in your Samsung.

In any case, we leave you a concise video to understand its simple but useful operation

Private Share

The purpose of this feature is to share data and files from one safer way, to always maintain the maximum possible privacy. The documents or files that are sent will be encrypted through permissions with a time limit to grant read access, or even edit or have those files.

Likewise, with this function you can also eliminate the location metadata of the photos in which you can see where you have been, or control who can access the content you send, how long you have it available …

As you can see, Samsung is always not only at the forefront of technology and innovation, but also of security so that all users with terminals of its brand are protected and enjoy the maximum possible privacy against external attacks. With Samsung you have the privacy guaranteed!