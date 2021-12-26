Why does the mobile alarm activate itself?

Blame an app

If we have recently installed some extra software from the application store of our phone, it is likely that we are facing the main culprit of the mobile ringing for no apparent reason. Believe it or not, at times an app can cause the watch app to ring for no apparent reason. Therefore, what we must do is eliminate recent applications and wait to see if we have finished with this annoying problem.

The last, and great reason, that the smartphone can activate the alarm clock it will be an update. We will not have done anything wrong, but it has been the manufacturer itself who is to blame, since some of their software does not work correctly. In these cases, it usually happens that it does not ring at any time, or it also rings by itself, even if we do not have any programmed on the smartphone. Therefore, in these cases we must trust that the manufacturer of our phone will launch an update soon to solve this operating system failure.

How to avoid it

In the event that neither of the two reasons are the culprits, we will always have to try the following solutions. This is when we will come into play ourselves, as we will have a real opportunity to end this problem that causes the mobile alarm sounds by itself when you want.

Change your settings

The first check we must do is to check that the volume of the alarm tone is to the minimum, that is, it does not have the possibility of emitting a single sound. To do this, we will have to enter the sound settings of our phone and drag the sliding volume control corresponding to this function to the left to ensure that its volume is as low as possible. It will be a good alternative until we find the ideal solution.

Try another alarm

A good option will be to disable the clock option and try another app for our phone. In Google Play, we will find different totally free options such as the following:

To disable the clock on your phone, you must go to Settings> Applications and notifications> See the apps> search for yours and enter it> Click on the option Disable or Force stop.

Clear your cache

However, as much as we try to change the clock, the solution may only be to do a quick clearing of the cache of this application. This is because too much memory has been stored inside this tool, causing it to act strangely, and even alarms are activated without appearing enabled.

Therefore, we must go back to Settings> Applications and notifications> See the apps> enter the app alarm of your mobile > Storage and Cache> Clear Cache. Although, you can also choose to delete your storage, although you will lose the ones that you had previously configured on your phone.

Enter Safe mode

A good way to know if it is the fault or not of a specific application is to enter the safe mode of the smartphone. Since, in this way, we can deactivate all the apps that we have installed on the terminal on our own, even certain apps that are pre-installed may not work.

To access this mode, the first thing we have to do is press and hold the physical shutdown button on the smartphone until you get a pop-up window with different options. Then, we must press and hold the shutdown option until a message appears on the phone screen in which it is going to be proposed to you Reboot in safe mode.

In this message, we will only have to click on the Accept option and that’s it, you will restart the mobile in safe mode. Then, we just have to go into the clock settings and see if there is something strange in the app. In addition, if no type of alarm sounds … It will be the fault of a specific app, therefore you will only have to delete the last ones that you have installed.

Reset the mobile

However, if none of the above works, before requesting a service appointment, it is advisable to try resetting the phone to its factory settings. Although, this obliges us first to put our personal data safe, that is, make sure you have a backup before following the next steps.

Then we will go to Settings> System> Factory reset/Reset phone or similar. Then, it will ask for the password or PIN, click OK and wait for the process to complete.

Does it ring with the mobile off?

Many users believe that by turning off the mobile, there is less chance that the alarm will go off. However, the terminal could still be activated if we are not very careful with the different options that could come in the device’s operating system.

In some cases, there are mobiles that have tools that allow it to ring even when a phone is completely turned off. Of course, if we let it turn off completely, that is to say, consume up to the last percentage of its battery, it will be practically impossible for it to sound again on its own.

So it would be a good option in case neither option has worked for you. In this way, you can calmly take it to technical support. Although, the safest thing is that with some of the previous solutions you have been able to find the correct one and end this problem on your phone.