Why does the lower abdomen hurt?

Pain in the lower abdomen has several possible causes that require medical evaluation to decide on behavior. Learn what the reasons are and don’t miss the symptoms.

Last update: December 27, 2021

When the lower part of the abdomen hurts, we feel a discomfort in the lower region of the belly and the pelvic area. The causes are related to the organs that are located there:

Bowels.

Bladder.

Appendix.

Ureters

What’s more, includes uterus and ovaries in women and testes in men. However, it is possible that the condition is found elsewhere and is referred to as pain in the lower abdomen, by way of radiation.

Possible causes when lower abdomen hurts

There are multiple related organs and that is why there are several possibilities when the lower abdomen hurts. Immediate medical attention is required in most cases, since it can be a manifestation of a serious pathology or that requires surgical resolution.

In the medical literature, this type of pain is described as abdominal and pelvic.

Dysmenorrhea or menstrual cramps

The term dysmenorrhea It refers to pain in the lower abdomen caused by menstruation. Menstrual cramps can appear from 1 to 3 days before the bleeding starts.

It is described as severe pain in the lower abdomen or legs. Sometimes it is accompanied by a headache, nausea, constipation or diarrhea, and a constant urge to urinate.

As usual, is more intense the first 24 hours and continues 2 to 3 days after the start of menstruation. If menstrual cramps are of strong intensity, do not improve or other symptoms are associated (heavy bleeding), you should go to the gynecologist.

The pain associated with menstruation can be disabling, affecting the quality of life of women.

Ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy is one of the most frequent gynecological emergencies which can lead to serious complications. It refers to a pregnancy in which the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. Usually in the fallopian tubes.

Although ectopic pregnancy can manifest itself without symptoms or only with no period for 6 to 7 weeks, it is common for a woman to feel pain in her lower abdomen. At some point it is accompanied by bleeding through the genitals.

Ovarian cyst

Cysts are a abnormal growth with fluid content. These can form inside the ovaries due to a failure of the ovum to mature. When they are in great quantity it is called polycystic ovary.

Cysts in the ovaries cause pain in the lower abdomen when they are large. In addition, breaking off, more frequent on the right side, producing pain in the lower abdomen of very strong intensity.

There may be bleeding through the genitals.

Ovarian torsion

Lower abdominal pain associated with ovarian torsion is rare and is associated with the presence of cysts, pelvic infection or some pathology in the fallopian tubes. It is the product of the torsion of the organ on its own axis, causing a decrease in blood flow.

Its most common clinic is the following:

Pain in the lower abdomen on the affected side.

Sickness.

Vomiting

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterine cavity. It manifests as chronic pain in the lower abdomen, especially severe during menstruation or ovulation.

There is pain when having sex, bleeding through the genitals, chronic fatigue, and intestinal symptoms. It is usually diagnosed when fertility problems occur.

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease is due to a infection of the female sexual system (uterus, tubes and ovary) which can cause involvement of the adjacent pelvic organs. It is a sexually acquired pathology in most cases. It can last only a few days or become chronic.

Its symptoms focus on pain in the lower abdomen, which can be very intense. The discomfort is usually on both sides of the abdomen and is worse during sexual intercourse.

Also, in some cases there are symptoms of inflammation of the urinary tract with recurring urge to urinate. The vaginal discharge is usually purulent and very foul.

Urine infection

Urinary infection is caused by bacteria from the intestinal flora that reach the urinary system through the urethra. There are other causes, but this is the most common. To the point that Escherichia coli it is the germ involved almost always.

The symptoms are as follows:

Burning or pain when urinating.

Dark or foul-smelling urine.

Feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder.

Frequent urination and short urination.

However, patients may also feel pain in the lower abdomen intermittently. Sometimes there is a sensation of weight in the bladder.

Diverticulitis

Diverticula are small bags that form from the wall of the large intestine. They are more common on the left side and can become inflamed, perforated, or twisted.

The diverticulitis refers to infection and inflammation of the diverticulum. It manifests as pain in the lower abdomen, fever, and chills. It is also associated with changes in bowel habits and abdominal distention.

Diverticulitis is the name for the condition that appears when diverticula become inflamed.

Inguinal hernia

Inguinal hernias are more common in men. It is the presence of a mass in the groin region caused by weakness in the wall of the abdominal muscles.

This causes part of the intestines to bulge through this weakness, causing pain in the lower abdomen. Its treatment is surgical and can evolve to strangulation and death of the tissue.

Appendicitis

Appendicitis is the inflammation of the vermiform appendix. It is produced by nonspecific infection, usually from bacteria in the intestinal flora.

It manifests itself with pain in the lower abdomen, on the right side, of a colic type and of strong intensity. Sometimes it starts around the navel. It is usually accompanied by fever, nausea, and vomiting.

The evolution of appendicitis is rapid and can lead to perforation of the organ. Its resolution is surgical.

What should be done when the lower abdomen hurts?

Most causes of lower abdominal pain require immediate medical attention. Many resolutions are surgical.

Feel free to ask for assistance if you have persistent pain in this region. Evaluate the accompanying symptoms and discuss it with the professional to find a quick solution.

