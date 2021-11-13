Social networks have shortened the distances between people, achieving communication with your loved ones even if they are in different places. If you are going to send a message and you need to know if that person is connected to WhatsApp, the application gives you that information, but What if you don’t see when your contact’s last connection was? We invite you to analyze what may be happening.

Is the data that appears in the ‘Last connection time’ reliable?

If you are new or do not use this text messaging application, you may not know some aspects about the privacy of the users. This application tries to provide a service with extreme security, so that you have the confidence to handle personal information in this medium.

One of the functions that WhatsApp has and that you can enjoy if you have an account on this platform, is to inform your users if you are managing the application at that time or not, this tool is called: the Last Time of Connection.

This means that when a contact opens their application and looks for you to send you a message, under your name they will say if you are currently online or not using the application. If you are not online at the moment, then the application will say the day and time of the last time you connected.

Internet connection failures can interfere

Some wonder if that information is accurate, since digital media can be altered by experts. However, most people can trust what is reflected on their screen about that.

A factor that can affect temporarily is having a bad connectionIf this happens, the operation of your account will be affected because it will not be updated, but once you recover the signal, everything will return to normal.

Now, if you want to communicate with someone you can also see that information in your chat. This can be used as a reference to determine how likely they are to read your message. But when you open a conversation with a contact and you find that this information is not showing up, it can be due to several reasons.

Has blocked you

WhatsApp within its privacy policies allows its users to block their contacts when they no longer want them to have access to their account. When a person is locked out, they cannot access a user’s information and cannot have contact with him. So if you enter a Chat and you can no longer see any of those things then what because you are blocked.

You have configured your privacy

All WhatsApp users can adjust our account according to our taste, which ranges from having all our public information to restricting it as much as we want. So if you have a contact and suddenly you no longer see their connection information, it is because that person has configured their profile to keep the times they connect private so that no one knows.

You have this information hidden

Another reason why you can’t see last time that your contacts connected to the application is because your you configured the privacy of your account with the aim that no one can see your last connection. That means that when you make that adjustment nobody can see if you are online or when was the last time you were online, but you will not be able to see that information in any conversation either.

How can you configure the display of the last connection in WhatsApp?

If you want to set up your account To activate or deactivate the last connection, you just have to carry out the following steps: search your profile and locate the privacy tab. In the window that opens you will be able to see the section Time Last time and you will have three options: show this information to everyone, only to your contacts or to no one. If you choose the last one, no person will have access to that information, but you will not have access to the last connection of your contacts either.