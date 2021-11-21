The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six (the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc), reached 95.9 points, its highest level since mid July 2020.

“Inflationary pressures worldwide have been greater than anticipated by central banks and markets, consequently they have begun to regulate part of these monetary supports that occurred in the last year and a half,” says Alejandro Saldaña, chief economist of Grupo Financiero Bx +.

In fact, when central banks were at their peak with monetary stimulus, between the end of last year and the beginning of this year, the dollar index reached its lowest level since 2018, “because the Fed increased liquidity too much by issuing more dollars to cushion the blows of the pandemic in the economy, ”says Cote.

The stock market and the economy move like a machine with hundreds of gears, a movement in some factor has implications in a series of financial instruments. Thus, a more restrictive monetary policy reduces on the one hand the supply of dollars and, on the other, attracts more capital towards certain instruments, such as Treasury bonds, which increases the demand for the US currency. And like any other market, if supply goes down and demand goes up, the price also tends to go up.