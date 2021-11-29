Tim Burton’s movie Batman, released in 1989, made a controversial change in the Joker’s story. Something that the screenwriter continues to hate today.

In 1989, Tim Burton released the film Batman, which became an icon of pop culture. However, this production also dared to make a rather controversial change in the history of the Joker, the famous character that was played by Jack Nicholson. This change was strongly criticized by Sam Hamm, who was the co-writer of the story. Through this famous production that received mixed reviews, the filmmaker demonstrated a much more gothic and macabre vision of Gotham City.

Jack Nicholson had the job of putting himself in the shoes of the Joker in Batman. Where he balanced the sadism and comic energy of this famous villain. In this Tim Burton production, they made the decision to represent the character’s origin. For that, they gave him the name Jack Napier. Which was used by the criminal before falling into a vat of chemicals that discolored his skin and hair. Some argue that the name detracts from the Joker’s mystique. But there is a much bigger change that is more controversial and that caused the wrath of Sam Hamm, the film’s co-writer.

What was it that bothered you?

At the end of the movie Batman, we see how Bruce wayne discovers that the Joker is the same criminal who murdered his parents as a child. This change fuels the vigilante’s hatred for the villain and possibly simplifies the characterization of the Dark Knight from a permanently tormented hero to a man who simply seeks revenge. For Sam hamm, this change had no coherence at all and he felt it as “Grotesque and vulgar”. In an interview (via Screenrant), the co-writer revealed that this idea was a studio-mandated decision, which was planned to complete the rivalry between the two characters.

For Sam the climax in the film was very well managed, especially in that scene in Gotham Cathedral, where Michael Keaton transmits the seething rage of Batman. However, for the co-writer this fact reduces the character to a simple revenge story. In this way, he becomes a hero avenging his parents in a way that is impossible in the comics.