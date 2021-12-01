Among the beginnings of social networks, Skype has been one of the pioneers of communication. This software allows you to communicate with people regardless of the geographical location of both, or the number of people to carry out group conversations, and as an extra help it allows you to enjoy video calls, calls and instant messages with real-time translation.

Also, it is compatible like many mobile devices and others like Alexa, Xbox and PC. Microsoft Skype is one of the most used software by companies for video conferencing, since it allows you to connect to meetings between coworkers and partners. However, this application has been presenting a type of failure in several users, and that is that, when it is used in computers with low resources, it usually slows them down and not work properly. Is this happening to you ?, read on to learn more.

What is the reason why Skype may be slowing down your computer?

Sometimes it happens that you are on your computer in a comfortable way and everything is frozen without being able to perform any action or they are carried out very slowly, this happens due to two reasons; the first, you may have a very old computer that consumes many resources and runs out of performance. Or, you have some applications running in the background that rob your computer of performance.

You have an old version of Skype

Many of the errors that appear in Skype such as blank screens, closing by itself or having problems with calls are due to a very old version of Skype installed on your computer, so you must update the application to the latest version.

As well, Skype is a very complete application that also requires certain requirements to function correctly, and in the older versions the requirements are different from the new ones, because each update seeks to improve those failures that were presented in the past. And, if you don’t update it, the error of that version will always remain in a loop.

You do not have enough memory to function

In most of its versions Skype requires as a requirement minimum 2 GB of RAM to work properly and at least a 1 Ghz processor, but, even if you have these resources, the application makes great use of them, leaving it exhausted for a good computer performance.

This is due in many cases to the memory use that the application must host when having long contact lists (in the case of corporate ones) and to the storage of conversations, histories, profile photos, active threads, etc.

You’ve used Skype for a long time and it’s filled with cache garbage

Overuse the Skype platform daily involves the system filling up of cache memory; which is created as a result of data temporarily stored in the computer’s memory to optimize the use of the application in data collection. So a great way to improve application performance is clearing your cache and the history of conversations.

How can you prevent your computer from slowing down again with Skype?

It is important to mention that in case you do not have thethe resources necessary to run the app, you can choose to use Skype Web. Now, follow the tips below so that you can prevent Skype from being re-encouraged and wasting hours with your PC frozen, if not you can enjoy the application to the fullest.

Don’t forget to close all background apps

Background apps keep running, therefore they keep consuming memory and computer performance, so the ideal is to close them to free up space.

To prevent these from running in Windows 10 you just have to go to the Start Menu and in the search box write “Background applications” and deactivate the button or choose application by application and deactivate them manually. Applications such as Weather, Mail, Opinions, etc. They are very convenient to deactivate so that they do not send notifications or updates while we are not using them.

Keep a check on your downloads

Avoid saturating the computer with unnecessary information and downloads, especially when you have a low-resource PC, as an application as large as Skype needs your space and performance in order to function properly. So, use a file cleaner to throw away things that are not useful like temporary files.