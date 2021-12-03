Why does Sam Raimi's Spider-Man have organic spear webs?

The organic net casts in the first Spider-Man trilogy are perhaps Sam Raimi’s most controversial contribution, and they were inspired by James Cameron.

In the original comics, Peter Parker was a low-income young man who can be described as a “brainiac.” These conditions are reflected, firstly, by wanting to use his powers to earn money and, secondly, by creating his own suit and all the gadgets and accessories that came with it. However, the first film in the Sam Raimi trilogy shocked the world by showing that Spider-Man’s web throwers were organic and not a product of Peter’s genius.

Today we know that this element was a holdover from a James Cameron script.

Thanks to the ComicBook.com site that the original idea was raised by the director of Titanic and Avar. “In the original Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi opted to endow Peter Parker with organic cobwebs. It was one of the results of the spider bite, rather than creating artificial cobwebs. The idea came to James Cameron, who had written a film treatment for the character in 1993. Wanting the powers to serve more as a metaphor for puberty, Cameron took a slightly Kafkaesque approach to the character and made the switch from Peter to superhero out of a more physical nature. Rather than simply possessing the powers of a spider, the character was implied that he was also partially becoming one. The organic cobwebs were a natural extension of this. “

Being a great director comes with great responsibility

As you surely know, due to conflicts of rights, James Cameron’s proposal to direct the first Spider-Man film never saw the light of day, but the seriousness of his approach resonated with Raimi’s project and the film’s screenwriter, David Koepp. . They decided to use some of these ideas, including organic cobwebs.

“The decision to endow Spider-Man with organic webs not only made sense within the context of the story, but it also gave the film more time to focus on developing Peter’s character. By not having to go around the plot to explain how a teenager was capable of not only building cobwebs, but also creating cobweb fluids for the device, more time was spent building a relatable character for the audience to see. continue. Also, by making the cobwebs organic, the power became a more integral part of the character. Spider-Man 2, for example, showed how important it was by briefly taking away that power. “

The most recent Spider-Man returned to mechanical web launchers. However, in Andrew Garfield’s movies, the artifacts come from Oscorp, while Tom Holland’s are Stark technology.

Source: ComicBook.com

