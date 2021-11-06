So, we have to almost 3 out of 4 people practically do not use the landline , but even so there are still millions of people who do use it. Therefore, something that is rarely taken into account by most, is something important for others who, for example, may not have a mobile phone.

We talk about unlimited calls to mobiles from landline . At a time like today, where practically all mobile rates of more than 7 euros a month already include unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles, having them included in the landline is almost anecdotal. According to the latest data from the CNMC, only one in four Spaniards uses the landline every or almost every day. 28% of those surveyed never call, and 45.1% do so weekly or less.

Most large operators include the unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles. And if they do not include mobile phones, they give the option of, for a euro or two more per month, to include unlimited calls to all. When the fiber-only rates cost what they are worth without an offer, there was little justification for including them or not, since, for example, 300 Mbps Movistar Conecta, without a promo, cost 38 euros; the same as in O2, but including unlimited calls.

However, no matter how cheap the Movistar rate is, there is currently no bonus for unlimited calls from affordable landline to mobile, since landline-mobile bonuses start at 9 euros for 50 minutes, and go up to 75 euros per month. month if you want 300 minutes. With this, if you want to have unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles, it is necessary to contract a Merger rate.

Fusion does not include unlimited calls from landline to mobile

And even in Fusion there is no package that has unlimited calls to any phone from the landline. For instance, Fusion Starts and Fusion Starts Infinity and Fusion 0 they do not include them, as well as those of fixed only Movistar Connects. In the rates Merger Selection and Merger Total yes we found free calls to mobiles, but only 550 minutes (50 during the week and 500 on the weekends), so you have to be careful if we talk too much. Other operators, for just one euro more, allow you to contract those unlimited calls if you need them.

With this, it seems that Movistar wants to encourage users to use the mobile to call, something that does not make much sense because, although they do not consume too much, it is to put more traffic to the antennas, compared to doing it through a fixed network.

O2, for a few weeks, offers calls unlimited to landlines and mobile, and therefore it would not be unusual for Movistar to do the same in the coming months if they make any renovations in Fusion, whose rates have been unchanged for too long. O2In addition, it includes free call identification and diversions, something that Movistar does not.