The Meta social network seeks that its users do not lose interest with the possibility of creating second accounts.

Social media is becoming increasingly tricky terrain. At this stage, they are already part of the daily lives of billions of people, either to share our best and worst moments, or simply to identify ourselves from time to time on the internet. And it is precisely in the amount of data they have about us where the risk lies.

In the end, that data is there for the good, and for the bad. And depending on what we have public, could play tricks on us in our future. For example, in the professional future. And we don’t want to have our boss gossiping about our daily dilemmas. For this reason, social networks like Instagram are promoting the possibility of creating a second account more than ever.

Now, it is possible that those who only have an account on their mobile Instagram app are receiving more notifications about being able to have multiple accounts logged in. This is because from the social network they consider the possibility of transforming a second account into an extension of the main one for smaller groups of people, as indicated from The Wall Street Journal.

This would be the perfect thing to maintain an account for the public, with which to interact with those we see fit, and another dedicated to our most personal part, restricted to the people of our choice. Something that is already possible to do separately, but that could be easier to carry out thanks to future updates.

Of course, if you create one or two accounts, Instagram wins anyway. If anything, you may have a private account lead us to relax and share more about ourselves. But it is important to remember that just because an account is private does not mean that we are completely protected from any risk.

