According to the 2020 National Housing Survey (ENVI), 65.4% of their own inhabited private homes in Mexico use their own resources for their acquisition and 18% use Infonavit credit. When only new or used homes acquired (8.5 million homes) are analyzed, it is observed that 48.6% of said homes are financed with Infonavit credit, 38.0% with their own resources and 14.8% use loans from private financial institutions.

If you are paying for your house or are looking to process a loan, you will know that it includes an interest payment. What is the reason for this in the case of the loans granted by Infonavit?

The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) manages a mutual fund, that means that the money that is lent to people who process a loan comes from the savings that the rest of the beneficiaries have in their Housing Sub-account and the interests charged by the Institute are reflected in returns.

In other words, as it is a mutual, Infonavit beneficiaries finance workers who request a loan and, with the support of Infonavit, help them achieve their goals, be it a home or a retirement savings fund. .

In addition to making it easier for the beneficiaries to become homeowners, another of the institute’s responsibilities is to collect the contributions that employers make by law to the Housing Sub-account, an amount that is equivalent to 5% of the integrated salary of all the workers.

Likewise, Infonavit is in charge of distributing these contributions in the account of each beneficiary, receiving the payment of the loans that it has delivered and making investments with the aim of guaranteeing that the savings of each person have profits. In fact, by law, your money saved with Infonavit must have returns at least equal to inflation.

Now, when a worker applies for a loan, in addition to obtaining his savings from the Housing Subaccount, he agrees to a loan. That is when all and all the rightholders get involved because, with part of their accounts, it is possible to accumulate the amount of money that thousands of Mexicans require to be able to acquire their homes year after year. That is why it is important that all borrowers pay their loans on time, so as not to affect anyone’s savings.

Since Infonavit has the responsibility of not putting the money of any worker at risk, the interest rate is incorporated into the loans as a way to guarantee that there are always resources available to continue giving loans, recover what is borrowed and ensure returns for the loan. saving of all and all workers.

And how much interest will you pay for an Infonavit loan?

The interest rate is a charge that is paid throughout the life of the debt and the amount depends on the conditions of the loan. In the case of Infonavit, it is sought that those who earn the least are those who pay the least interest, so depending on your income level you can access a rate from 1.9% or up to 10.45% per year. Take a look at the box to know the rate that suits your profile:

Monthly salary (in pesos) Interest rate $ 4,086.68 to $ 5,448.90 1.91% to 3.33% $ 5,721.35 to $ 8,173.35 3.55% to 5.51% $ 8,445.80 to $ 10,897.80 5.70% to 7.21% $ 11,170.25 to $ 13,622.25 7.41% to 8.86% $ 13,894.70 to $ 16,346.70 9.03% to 10.42% $ 16,619.15 or more 10.45% Source: Infonavit

I do not have a loan, what do I gain by lending to others?

Given that Infonavit’s work is to help workers to consolidate their assets, either in the form of housing or accumulated savings for the time of retirement, if at the end of your work career you did not request financing with Infonavit or you finished If you pay it and you continue to receive employer or voluntary contributions, your savings will be returned to you with their respective earnings. These are calculated taking the following elements as a reference:

The annual yield of the Housing Subaccount

Inflation rate for each year

Annual increase in minimum wage

Additional increase in the worker’s salary

Total accumulated savings

If you want to monitor the growth of your savings or check how much it amounts to, you can do so at micuenta.infonavit.org.mx. Identify the “My savings” section, there you will find the “Savings calculator” tab, where you can enter your current monthly salary and calculate how your available balance will increase each year.

For more details, consult infonavitfacil.mx or call Infonatel at 800 008 3900 from anywhere in the country.

With information from Infonavit

