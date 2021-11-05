All this to a large extent will depend on the native power of our PC, as well as the applications that we have installed, the use we make of them. It is also true that at certain times we carry out some actions that might seem innocuous, but that negatively affect the performance of the computer. At that point, this can waste a good amount of time and even block the computer completely.

CPU consumption affects other applications

The case that we will talk about below serves as a very clear example and that directly affects the daily work with the File Browser Windows. This is an element that seems quite simple at first and that should not give us problems, especially if we take into account its widespread use. But sometimes we will realize that suddenly this system function is consuming 100% of the CPU of our team. This can become an inconvenience, especially if we are working at the same time with other running applications.

This is a problem that can occur for various reasons, as is common in the Microsoft operating system. But at the same time it is something that we can avoid in most cases, unless we have a team that is too old or limited in terms of specifications. First of all, we will tell you that this high consumption of the computer’s CPU by the Explorer can be due to the size of the files with which we work.