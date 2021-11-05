As a general rule, when we work with our computer every day we try to take certain precautions so that the consumption of resources is not too high. This is something that affects both the computer’s CPU and the RAM or disk drives, something that by the way we do not always achieve.
All this to a large extent will depend on the native power of our PC, as well as the applications that we have installed, the use we make of them. It is also true that at certain times we carry out some actions that might seem innocuous, but that negatively affect the performance of the computer. At that point, this can waste a good amount of time and even block the computer completely.
CPU consumption affects other applications
The case that we will talk about below serves as a very clear example and that directly affects the daily work with the File Browser Windows. This is an element that seems quite simple at first and that should not give us problems, especially if we take into account its widespread use. But sometimes we will realize that suddenly this system function is consuming 100% of the CPU of our team. This can become an inconvenience, especially if we are working at the same time with other running applications.
This is a problem that can occur for various reasons, as is common in the Microsoft operating system. But at the same time it is something that we can avoid in most cases, unless we have a team that is too old or limited in terms of specifications. First of all, we will tell you that this high consumption of the computer’s CPU by the Explorer can be due to the size of the files with which we work.
Avoid this problem in Explorer
For example, if we are copying or moving a large file, or several, from one disk location to another, we will see how the consumption of this component skyrockets. This is especially true when storage units are HDD instead of SSD. If necessary, the best we can do is perform these tasks when we are not working with other programs on the computer. That is not to mention the management of files between external devices that we have connected, something that can be unbearable.
Another of the most common reasons why we can find this problem of CPU consumption at Explorer It is given by the number of open sessions. By this, what we mean is that in most cases it will not be the best idea to open several Windows windows. We normally do this in order to work with multiple files or folders at the same time. However, this can become more of a problem than a solution. On many occasions it has been found that copy or move files and folders in multiple file browser sessions is slower than doing it one by one.
The reason for this is simple, and it is that we will be able to check many browser sessions and start them up, the computer resources are saturated and the system practically crashes. In addition, mistakes in the process of copying they multiply, so we will have to start over.