Diabetes is a serious comorbidity of the coronavirus and is associated with several complications. Including gravity, the increased need for oxygen. Long recovery times and, to some extent, mortality.

However, for many, a battle with COVID-19 is leading to a completely new diagnosis of diabetes. As well as diabetes COVID, as it is now called.

A recent report published in the International Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism. He warned of the emergence of a new diabetes that is increasingly becoming a post-COVID complication and a new danger to fear.

But what is driving the increase? Is it COVID or underlying risk factors?

Can COVID-19 trigger a complication like diabetes?

From the heart to the digestive system, there has been a lot of evidence detailing how worrisome a battle with COVID-19 could be. The most recent studies have also highlighted that the SARS-COV-2. It can launch a scathing attack on the pancreas, damaging the cells that produce and regulate insulin, and as a result, cause diabetes.

WHAT DOCTORS SAY

“There are several mechanisms that can trigger high blood sugar after COVID. On the one hand, it has been observed that the COVID-19 virus directly affects the beta cells of the pancreas that produce insulin. What can lead to permanent diabetes, ”shares Dr. Shavial Chandalia. Consultant, Department of Diabetology and Endocrinology, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

The apparent commonalities between COVID-19 and diabetes, also a vascular disease. Both caused by inflammation. They could be a serious risk factor for allowing the virus to attack the lungs and pancreas. What could be fueling diabetes as a post-COVID complication, according to Dr. Sunil Kumar Mishra, Director, Endocrinology and Diabetology, Medanta.

The “intense stressors”

Some, like Dr. Arbinder Singal, MBBS, CEO and co-founder of Fitterfly Healthtech. They believe that “severe stressors” such as inflammation caused by cytokines. They could be a probable reason. Why hyperglycemia is triggered in patients who are on the mend.

New diabetes

An additional risk for hospitalization and the severity of COVID

India. Infamously known as the Diabetes Capital of the World, it also records the early onset of diagnosis, usually a decade earlier than global averages.

The problem fueled by COVID-19 is also adding to the crisis, as doctors see young and old patients with symptoms and signs of hyperglycemia.

More likely to develop type 2 diabetes

While there has been an incidental increase in COVID diabetes cases. The probability of developing type 2 diabetes is higher in those who suffered from moderate or severe cases. And they underwent steroid therapy, according to the doctors. The big factor? Serious complications and steroid use.

“Diabetes, so to speak, is a disease that affects a lot in our country, and we are definitely seeing an increase due to the high number of cases and hospitalizations in recent months.

The incidence rate is definitely high. In terms of treatment, we have seen that in some cases of moderate to severe COVID, the use of steroids could possibly be what triggers this problem. Certain steroids, especially when given in high doses, can be diabetic and cause certain unwanted changes that could be causing diabetes. ”

