This is perhaps the main reason why we choose to share two SIM cards on our phone, simply because it is simpler divide the personal use we make of the telephone with that of the professional , which is something that after all requires a different space. Whether we have been given a phone with a SIM at work and we want to carry everything on the same phone, or if we have bought a SIM for our independent work activity, sharing both on the same phone is a good solution.

So if you have not yet taken the step, you may find yourself at that point where you are not entirely convinced why you may need to have two cards of this type in the phone, something that in certain situations can be really useful. .

And the fact is that the possibilities of personalizing the phone, with specific tones and other settings, allow us to know perfectly if we are receiving a call or a message on our personal mobile, or on the one we are using to work. Obviously it is the best way to separate the two. But logically even if it is not for work, sometimes it is a good decision to add a SIM card to differentiate other types of activities, that we do not want them to identify with us directly, or that people who know us associate us, is undoubtedly another good reason to divide our life within our phone.

Take advantage of offers from two operators

It may be the case that with two different operators and lines we have more gigs for the same price. For example, in one SIM we can have free calls, and in the other a large number of gigabytes, and it turns out that each of them offers us a good price, better than if we had everything on the same SIM.

It’s another reason why you might want to combine the services of two operators to have more free calls and more gigs. Even if for some reason you run out of service on one operator’s SIM card, you can take advantage of the other one, or in the event of an unexpected error.

Use multiple accounts of an app

It is another reason that most leads people to consider having a second SIM. Because we can create alternative accounts and for example have two WhatsApp accounts or other apps on the same mobile.

But this is something that is less and less common, because the reality is that more and more apps allow the use of several accounts associated with different phone numbers from the same mobile. But at one point it can be a useful thing and one more reason to use both SIMs.

Completely independent use

Best of all, these situations they can be perfectly managed and customized from the settings of the telephone. We can always choose a primary and a secondary SIM, customize the sounds of each of the SIMs, and somehow always know which one we are using at all times so as not to make mistakes when using them. No one but us will know that we have both lines on one phone, and that we don’t need two phones for it.