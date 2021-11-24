Notice: An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

It does not matter whether eggplant-shaped emoticons have appeared or whether the true meaning of Netflix and Chill has spread to a large part of society: today’s young people maintain the verbal tradition of older people, and new generations continue to use the same idioms to explain sexual encounters. In 2021 the boys and girls continue to powder.

But like so many other expressions, we do not know its real, centennial and now totally decontextualized meaning, impossible to deduce from its own linguistics. A fuck? Does that refer to the Latin expression about how we come and go to dust? The eros and the thanatos emerging from our subconscious?

The curious wondered that very ABCDaria that, in a text that he discovered a few days ago, the most widespread theory about the origin of the expression “get laid” was explained. Thousands of people have been informed thanks to her of how the Spanish aristocracy of the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries they have conditioned the way in which we refer to our sexual affairs.

The eighteenth century piti was not laid after intercourse (it was the excuse)

And yes, as the text found by the tweeter explains, it comes from snuff, form in which tobacco was consumed more than 200 years ago. A highly crushed tobacco (and with added aromas, so that its absorption is more palatable) that is snorted. The inhalation of tobacco caused a reflex action, violent sneezing that sought the expulsion of the drug. Therefore, the consumption of monkfish was an act very inelegant, not recommended to demonstrate in public, especially in the presence of the ladies.



Old tobacco boxes (snuff was kept inside here)

The noble men would discreetly go out to “get laid”, as they began to call him for a few minutes and then return to the room. The current equivalent of the cigarette break in offices and bars. And in that period of time that became a social custom, an opportunity was found. A few moments in which sexual encounters could be hidden. Or at least at the beginning, since from the use came abuse and semantic displacement. “Getting laid” has already become the linguistic figure of fucking.





And this was already manifested in writings at the end of the 19th century, as in the 40-page play titled Don Juan Notorio: a brothel in five acts and 2000 scandals. A certain Ambrosio of the Carbine wrote in 1874 and on several occasions how dust was the synonym of intercourse.

That is why the theory that we have defined, and that was written in 1906 in the Spanish Slang Dictionary of Luis Besset, is the most widespread. In this dictionary we find how the definition of Cohabiting includes within it the description “Take a freight, a pod, a fuck”, and hence other later dictionaries would use similar definitions.





Memento powder

Although there are others, such as the Gabriel Laguna hypothesis. For this scholar, that of “getting laid” refers to the liturgical formula “Memento homo, quia pulvis es, et in pulverem reverteris” (Remember man, that you are dust, and that you will return to dust), and that is where would have taken the origin of the expression, with the popularization of the phrase “Dust we are, from dust we come and into dust we will become”. That if we come from the dust is what our fathers and mothers “made”, go.



Two people debating whether to go get laid.

There are dozens of idioms of which we do not know their origin, but here we leave you some of the most curious:

Ride a chicken: to begin with, it is “poyo”, that is to say, podium in Latin and podium in Castilian. You may have seen it in the movies, but they had a real basis: in the nineteenth century there were men who, on public roads, climbed small portable stairs and loudly proclaimed their ideas. Thus, setting up a scandal was linked to the act of “setting up the bench or platform” by the person who was speaking in public. And by the way, the RAE allows you to use “chicken” when describing this action.

Shit on milk: this is an abbreviation of the expression “shit on the milk they gave you.” Yes, breast milk can contain malicious substances that children have inherited.

Peel the kettle: Those young people who court their suitors find their favorite expression in another duo of lovers from centuries ago. The maid was instructed by her owner to pluck the turkey in the kitchen, at a barred window, and through her she received the comments of her lover. As it began to get late, the lady called her, and she replied that she still could not enter, that she was still “peeling the kettle.”

Sleeping the monkey: neither a pretty girl resting nor the dejection that follows having had half a bottle of Anís el mono. It is an expression from the 16th century that refers to the custom that had to give wine to monkeys to see the effect it had on them.