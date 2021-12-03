That does not mean that 100% of everything we store on the disk drives of our computers is essential. But thanks to the internet era in which we find ourselves, every time we handle a greater amount of personal and sensitive information. Hence precisely all the precautions we take regarding security and privacy on our computers.

We have already spoken to you on many occasions about the need or almost obligatory nature of having an antivirus. This acts as a filter and protection method so that unwanted elements cannot access this data. But with everything and with this we have the possibility of using other integrated functions that allow us to protect ourselves in this regard. A clear example of all this is found in the popular backup copies that we have heard so many times.

Surely you already know that these allow us to store everything that we consider important, safely, in another disk location. So we can recover this copy in the event that some kind of disaster happens on our PC or operating system. However, time has shown that backups are not a favorite of most users. In fact, a good percentage of them prefer to do without these backups for various reasons.