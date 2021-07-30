The freckles are one of the consequences of sunbathe. Many people see how their skin is covered with them during the summer period, and then, a couple of months later, say goodbye until the following year. Others, on the other hand, live their whole lives without them and suddenly, well into adulthood, the first little brown dots begin to dot her face and body, staying there forever.

Although they may appear similar to moles, they are not the same. They are not usually dangerous, although when in doubt you should always consult a dermatologist, but they are related to exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

In this article we are going to see what they consist of and differentiate them from moles. Because no, they are not the same.

Two types of freckles

Actually freckles They can be of two types: ephelides Y lentigines. Both are related to the sun, but in different ways.

There are two types of freckles, with and without genetic predisposition

To start with, freckles ephelides depend on sun exposure, but also on the genetic predisposition of the individual. They usually appear in people with fair skin and hair, with little tendency to tan. They are also very frequent in redheads. They begin in children, about 4 years old, and continue to appear every year, although as they advance in maturity they disappear.

They come out mostly on the face and upper body and they darken in summer, to clear up later when the cold returns. Their color ranges from red to light brown, they are small, 1 to 2 mm, and has irregular but well defined edges. The latter is important; since, although they are not dangerous, must be watched that do not grow or change their edges.

Regarding the lentigines, are the result of the accumulation of solar radiation on the skin for years. Appear approximately from 40 years and they no longer disappear. There need not be genetic predisposition as with the others. That is why other freckles appear even in people who protect themselves well from the sun; since, at the slightest contact, they can see how their skin is covered with those characteristic little dots.

Continuing with the lentigines, are larger and their color can range from yellow to dark brown.

How are they different from moles?

Common, non-malignant moles are sets of melanocytes that grow in clusters. These melanocytes are the cells in charge of producing melanin, a pigment that helps us protect ourselves from solar radiation. They usually have relief, dome-shaped, and measure less than 5 millimeters in diameter. As with freckles, if they grow larger or their edges become more irregular or fuzzy, or even if they change color, a doctor should always be consulted.

A person can have between 10 and 40 common moles on their body, depending on the National Cancer Institute of the United States. In contrast, freckles are much more abundant, small and without relief. They are formed by a overstimulation of melanin production, but not by those groupings of cells of the moles. Also, moles are not always associated with sun exposure. In fact, many people have them from birth.

Therefore, no moles or freckles they have to be a danger a priori. However, it is important to keep an eye on them. And, of course, always sunbathe with sun protection of the highest SPF possible. If we have very fair skin, preferably 50. Freckles are not always avoided, but we do to avoid skin cancer. That is what should really matter to us.