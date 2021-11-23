The same goes for fiber optic rates. 100 Mbps can fall short in a household with several people, being 300 or 500 Mbps minimum that we can demand to guarantee that we will not have saturation problems in the connection.

However, in both situations it is possible that there are two cases: that we have hired because we really use it, or because they seek peace of mind. With a data rate, for example, we may not need a month unlimited data and let’s spend a few tens of gigabytes, but the situation may arise that we have to spend weeks away from WiFi, or that one weekend we have to make excessive consumption without having planned it. And seeing the low prices that these rates have now, it is logical that there are those who prefer to pay peace of mind.

The situation with the 1 Gbps fiber It is similar to what happens with data rates, where we will probably never spend all the data that our rate offers. And even if we have one unlimited data rate a, we are actually only consuming a few tens of gigs that we could be consuming with other cheap rates and save at the end of the month.

With 1 Gbps fiber we are hiring that, the peace of mind that not only are we not going to have speed problems, but that we are going to get all the performance out of the devices we have at home, since that speed is the maximum they reach. most of Ethernet ports that we have in computers or laptops, although it is increasingly common to see devices with ports 2.5G Ethernet.

1 Gbps may be the cheapest (sometimes)

Another case in which fiber is usually contracted is because, basically, there may be no other option. Currently, the offer of only Orange fiber is one of the most attractive on the market, as it offers 1 Gbps symmetrical and the Livebox 6 router for 18.95 euros per month for 12 months, the same ones that the permanence lasts. Even if we wanted less speed, there is no alternative within the operator, and only Movistar’s 600 Mbps rate is cheaper; even though the low price only lasts for 9 months.

The 1 Gbps fiber it is going to become the most common option that operators are going to offer. In the next few years, as the large operators begin to massively deploy the XGS-PON, the new premium speed will be 10 Gbps fiber, and that of 1 Gbps should stay the cheapest that we can hire.

Having 10 Gbps is much more difficult to justify, but 1 Gbps, with the demand that is becoming more and more intense, is an option that is becoming logical. Even if you do not use it now, it may be that in the future you will need it, either to have your own server at home to access your content from the outside as if you were inside, to download something as quickly as possible, and endless possibilities offered by having hired a higher speed. There may even be specific situations with several people downloading things where you want to guarantee that nobody is going to have speed problems, and there it is 1 Gbps must be used.