When treating a patient with a mental health condition, the best doctors collect as much information about the patient as possible. But what if patients lie?

One in five patients routinely lies or avoids conversations with their doctors about depression

Turns out they often do. According to the results of a survey published in October by AdventHealth. One in five patients routinely lies or avoids conversations with their doctors about depression. As well as about anxiety or suicidal thoughts.

Why would a patient lie to their doctor, the person who is in a position to help with their cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being? What are the signs that your patient is not being open with you? And what can you do to make sure you get all the information you need to provide the best possible care?

This is what the researchers have found.

When and why do patients lie?

Another recent survey of 500 Americans found that 23% of respondents regularly lied to their doctors about smoking habits. Drinking habits, sexual behaviors, and more.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they lie to avoid embarrassment and a third said they lied to “avoid discrimination.” Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they believed their doctors wouldn’t take them seriously if they were telling the truth. And one said they lied about their sexual activity because their mother was present in the room during the consultation.

A study published in the JAMA Network Open involved two national surveys of 4,510 Americans and found that between 60% and 80% of those surveyed. You admitted to withholding at least one type of important information from your primary care provider. About 45% said they did not tell their doctors when they disagreed with a prescribed therapy.

Just under a third said they went into hiding when they didn’t understand treatment instructions. About one in five said they lied about their unhealthy diets or lack of exercise.

Respondents said they lie out of fear of being judged or lectured. Some said they were embarrassed. Other reasons for lying include not wanting to “waste the doctor’s time” and fear of being perceived as “difficult.”

The doctor-patient relationship requires honest and open communication

The researchers noted that clinicians would benefit from gaining a better understanding of how to increase patient comfort and improve their doctor-patient relationships, writing “The doctor-patient relationship requires honest and open communication between both parties to maximize therapeutic benefit. and avoid potential damage ”.

Tips for Doctors

The trick is not really a trick: establish a good relationship with the patient and create an environment in which they feel comfortable being honest.

According to Clark Madsen, MD, who was interviewed for an article published by FierceHealthcare in 2020. There are several habits you can adopt to encourage your patients to be open. These include:

Avoid lecturing patients, even if they admit to having an unhealthy habit. Do not judge; instead, make sure the patient knows that you are on their side. Implement a silent pause, especially when you think you are being lied to. According to Madsen, this gives the patient time to consider whether the lie was a good idea and possibly correct it himself. Don’t confront a patient, even if you suspect he or she is being dishonest. Madsen points out that this can sometimes cause patients to double down on the lie. Reassure patients by letting them know that you care about their best interests. Make sure patients are aware of the health consequences of lying.

Doctors must be as honest with the patient as they want the patient to be with them. The relationship is two-way and works best when everyone is on the same page.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council