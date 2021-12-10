Why do my feet hurt so much? 10 possible reasons

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

If you are wondering the reasons why your feet hurt so much, in this article you will find the possible answers.

Last update: December 10, 2021

“My feet hurt so much” It is an expression that we hear often and that we have used ourselves. Problems in the arches or soles, in the toes, in the heels and in the instep are quite common.

These problems can affect the joints or the muscular part, the bones and even the nerves. And while some ailments come with age, it is not only older adults who suffer from these diseases.

Feet hold … until they hurt



There are 26 bones (12.5% ​​of the total body), 33 joints and more than 100 muscles and tendons that are in the anatomy of the foot. And with so many elements, it’s no wonder one hurts.

Especially if we take into account that the feet support the entire weight of the body. And in addition to helping us to stand still, with them we can walk, run and even kick a soccer ball.

In a healthy foot, the hard and soft tissues work together to absorb shock and handle weight. But wear and tear, injury, poor position, or improper footwear can cause complications; one of those for which our feet hurt so much.

According to a poll conducted by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), 77% of adults have ever experienced foot pain. For its part, in another study of 2014 it was found that podiatric medical abnormalities are highly prevalent.

Among the most common in people over 40 are the following:

Claw toes (69.7%).

Hallux valgus (38%).

Reasons why feet hurt so much

In the terminal portion of the lower extremities, the most frequent problems can be a consequence of poor support, inadequate footwear, excessive use, deformation or injuries. Next we will know what are the reasons why our feet hurt so much.

1. Plantar fasciitis

The muscles are covered by membranes known as fascias, thanks to which friction is reduced and movement is facilitated. However, this membrane becomes inflamed.

This is what happens with plantar fasciitis, a fairly common problem that particularly affects the fascia that runs from the heel to the ball of the foot. This causes sharp, stabbing pains on the sole or arch. These are usually more serious when getting up or after prolonged periods of rest.

It has often been linked to the presence of calcaneal deposits under the heel (spurs). Although wearing inappropriate shoes, with little support, as well as standing for long periods, running on hard surfaces or walking barefoot are also considered to contribute to its appearance.

Fasciitis can subside in a few monthsBut they require rest, which means stopping physical activity that puts a lot of effort on the foot. To prevent it, it is recommended to wear footwear that has an arch, but does not deform.

Footwear is a key piece of sport. It must be adequate so as not to favor injuries.

2. Metatarsalgia

Metatarsalgia is another possible cause why feet hurt so much. As its name implies, characterized by pain and swelling in the metatarsal area, or what is the same: behind the fingers.

According to a research, 80% of people may have experienced metatarsalgia at some point. It is thought to be caused by activities that impact and stress the sole of the foot, such as running and jumping.

3. Neuralgia

A problem in the nervous system can also be the cause that our feet hurt so much. Although neuropathies are more difficult to diagnose and treat than other conditions.

In this case, the digital nerves of the sole of the foot are affected, which transmit the sensations from the fingers. Inflammation or enlargement may be perceived as tingling, numbness, burning, heat, or stinging sensations.

It can be due to illness or injury. In general, the same activities that trigger metatarsalgia can also lead to a neuroma. This includes running excessively or on hard surfaces, wearing high heels frequently, or footwear without adequate support or cushioning.

4. Sesamoiditis

Despite its strange name, sesamoiditis is a relatively common injury in dancers, to the point that it is known as dancer finger. It gets its name from the sesamoids, which are small bones under the big toe (not everyone has them).

Sesamoiditis is caused by repeated microtrauma when falling, overloading the area. It manifests itself with inflammation and pain. If the overload is excessive, what is known as stress fracture.

5. Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease of the cartilage, as well as of the bones adjacent to the joints. It is common in the knees, but it can also occur in the ankle. Therefore, it is among the causes why our feet hurt so much.

6. Hammer toe

Hammer toes are a deformity that occurs most frequently in the foot. Sometimes it also occurs on the fingers of the hand.

The name is because fingers are in a flexed position, as if they were a hammer about to strike. It can have congenital origins or develop later, due to the use of tight shoes.

7. Loss of collagen

As it happens in the skin of the face, neck and hands, there is also loss of collagen in the feet. It happens slowly, almost imperceptibly.

We begin to notice it when the fat pads, on the ball of the foot and in the heel, atrophy and cushion less. This results in pain.

8. Dryness

Due to age, the same thing happens in the feet as in the whole body: skin loses moisture and becomes drier. This causes cracks, which, in addition to being painful, are suitable spaces for bacterial infections.

9. Edema

It is called edema to swelling caused by abnormal fluid buildup under the skin or within the tissues. This occurs in the feet and ankles from a variety of causes: diabetes, circulation problems, and sedentary lifestyles.

It goes without saying that edema is another reason why feet hurt so much. However, the problem can go beyond simple pain, as venous stasis can occur. In this disorder, blood stagnates and forms from an open wound (ulcer).

10. Bunions

The hallux valgus, vulgarly called bunionIt is a fairly common condition, although it is no less painful for that. It manifests as a deformity in the big toe joint.

It can be due to hereditary factors, which are aggravated in turn by wearing inappropriate footwear or high-heeled shoes. Also, people with little arch or flat feet are more prone.

If your feet hurt so much, do you have to go to the doctor?

The serious question What is too much Taking into account the time factor, we can begin by answering that there is nothing to worry about if the pain resolves in a few days, taking a pain reliever or even without treatment.

But it is necessary to consult a doctor if any of the following situations occurs:

The pain lasts for several days and even weeks.

and even weeks. Doesn’t calm down with a pain reliever .

. The pain prevents walking .

. Are presented dizziness, nausea, or fever.

If your feet hurt so much that you have to visit the podiatrist, he will begin by observing the shape of the foot, the way you walk and stand, the footwear used, among other aspects. Of course, you will also interview the person regarding their activities and learn about their medical history. Eventually, some studies and exams will be required, mainly X-rays.

The first measure, common to almost all approaches, is rest. The duration of it will depend on how much your feet hurt and why they hurt. In some cases, the measure must be taken to immobilize the foot to avoid support or a bad movement.

Next is the consumption of over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatories. Cortisol injections may be recommended for patients with more severe complications.

Other measures include elevating the foot, wearing compression stockings, putting on orthotics, and shoes with better support. When the doctor considers it appropriate, rehabilitation will be recommended. Surgery is usually the last option to consider.

The templates should be prescribed by a doctor to really serve a function.

Small changes so that the feet do not hurt so much

In addition to the measures already mentioned, there are other initiatives that we can take so that our feet do not hurt so much. These have to do with both physical activity and diet.

Regarding the first point, you have to do exercises without impact. Running, walking, hiking, playing basketball or tennis are not the most suitable activities for those who tend to suffer from foot pain.

On the other hand, while there are no miracle foods to cure fasciitis or other ailments, a healthy diet can help in several ways. For example, lowering your salt intake reduces fluid accumulation.

In addition, some foods help decrease inflammation in general. These include walnuts, olive oil, fish, and green vegetables.

Lastly, a healthy diet will help with weight control. And that directly impacts the feet.

It might interest you …