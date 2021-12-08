Many fans keep wondering why James Gunn didn’t include Jared Leto’s Joker in The Suicide Squad. This is the reason.

When it came to light The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s version, many expected to see Jared Leto’s Joker. This is because the film featured several characters from the film made by David Ayer. One of them was Harley Quinn, who was again played by Margot Robbie. But it was not the only one! After various speculations and rumors, the director finally revealed why he ignored the clown.

This was the explanation

During an interview with From hollywood, James Gunn cleared up the Jared Leto Joker issue. The filmmaker decided not to add the villain to his version of The Suicide Squadas it is a character that has been explored too much. “There are all kinds of characters that interest me and the Joker is not really one of them. It has been performed many times by many people. I am much more interested in choosing characters that have not had their opportunity or with whom I connect more.

Without a doubt, it was a completely personal and narrative decision, which had nothing to do with the strong criticism that Jared Leto’s personification of the Joker received. There is no doubt that yes, James Gunn decided to add the villain to his The Suicide Squad, I was going to have a great job ahead of me. Since he was going to have to reinvent the version that the actor made of the clown, which did not convince many of the fans.

James Gunn knew very well what he wanted to do with his story and his version of The Suicide Squad. There is no doubt that the filmmaker was fascinated with each of the characters, however Peacemaker became one of his favorites. So much so, that the director decided to carry out a television series with John Cena and HBO Max. This production will premiere only in 2022, specifically on January 13, and it will be a spin-off series.