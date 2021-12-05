The Bitcoin value fell again, butby that it happened this? Today we tell you some factors to consider.

Advances in technology have caused new ways of doing business to emerge, whether to buy or sell products or services, however, this has also allowed some companies to create new exclusive payment methods of the technological age, among them, the use of cryptocurrencies.

In accordance with Santander, cryptocurrencies are digital assets where a cryptographic encryption is used to guarantee their ownership, as well as ensure the integrity of transactions and control the creation of additional units, which are stored merely in a digital wallet.

This type of digital currency is gaining more and more relevance, so even some of the most important entrepreneurs today are integrating their efforts and investments to grow in this currency, such as Elon Musk, who constantly tweets about the different coins on the market, such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

This type of payment has also earned interest in different markets, including Latin America; according to a survey conducted by StatistaCurrently, the countries that make the most use of these are Nigeria with 42 percent of people claiming to use or possess cryptocurrencies, in second place Thailand, third Philippines, fourth Vietnam, fifth Turkey, sixth Argentina, seventh South Africa, seventh Switzerland, eighth Colombia, ninth Chile, among others.

The presence of cryptocurrencies worldwide is notorious, so every action that occurs on these digital currencies in terms of stock market shares has a direct impact on the income of millions of people and companies, so they are very well monitored constantly.

In the early hours of this Saturday, the value of Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency today, recorded losses of up to 20 percent, as well as the values ​​of other currencies on the market, such as Ethereum which fell more than 14 percent, Dogecoin and Polkadot more than 22 percent, XRP 20 percent, Cardano and Solana 18 percent and Binance Coin 12 percent, making it a dangerous week for investors.

The Bitcoin value fell why doubts about the monetary policy of the United States, inflation and the appearance of the Omicron variant put international markets in check Due to fears of a global economic paralysis (again), causing mistrust in the value of the currency and, to prevent losses, some of these sold their shares.

Bitcoin It has already been on a losing streak compared to its usual gains, as it had already registered a relatively slight decline during the week, of more than 5 percent (a situation that accelerated rapidly at the beginning of this weekend).

According to the site of ambit, cryptocurrency data platform Coingecko, the market capitalization of the 11,392 coins it tracks fell almost 15 percent to $ 2.34 trillion, a value that briefly surpassed $ 3 trillion last month, when Bitcoin had reached its record high. $ 69,000; Similarly, Coinglass mentions that almost a billion dollars in cryptocurrencies had been settled in the last 24 hours and that most of this was done on the Bitfinex digital exchange platform.

This event where Bitcoin it fell, would cause a certain panic in the market, negatively impacting the image of cryptocurrencies, however, those in charge of managing this type of investments have shown that their trust in these currencies has left them considerable income, so perhaps for some it would be worth the risk.

