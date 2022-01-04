There are unfortunate circumstances during film productions that sometimes lead to more or less unexpected positive results. The great expectation that there was for the adaptations of the novels about the boy wizard who survived, published by JK Rowling (1997-2007), put Chris columbus in front of the first two pitches, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). But the american did not deal with the one that followed, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). Why?

According to his own statements during an interview with Lexy Pérez for The Hollywood Reporter For the twenty years that the film franchise has served, his resignation to be in charge of the third film was due to personal issues, derived from the grueling “back-to-back filming” of The Philosopher’s Stone Y The secret chamber, which required 160 days of filming each, around 320 days “without counting on the second unit.” A “ridiculously long” time in the words of Chris Columbus.

Chris Columbus’s goodbye to ‘Harry Potter’: exhaustion and family

HBO Max

The director ensures that I know found “Emotionally and physically exhausted” after so much uninterrupted work, to the point where he “could barely speak.” As if this were not enough, there is another really important reason that made you decide to withdraw from the project Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. “I did not see my children, who were small at that time, [y estaban] growing ”, he explains. “I was missing dinners with them. I thought, I can’t do another six, seven or eight years of this. My children will grow up and I will never get to know them.

So Chris Columbus stepped back and just wanted to produce. “As a producer, I don’t have to be there all the time. I can be on set for a few hours a day. I can sit in certain visual effects meetings, but that means I can get home in time for dinner, to see my children in the morning and go to school, ”he continues to detail to The Hollywood Reporter. “And when Azkaban It ended, my family was ready to go back to America. They missed their friends, so it seemed like the logical moment to say goodbye. “

However, disregarding the story of JK Rowling’s wizards did not only bring relief to the director of the original two parts of Home alone (1990, 1992). In Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts (They were Creevy, Joe Pearlman and Giorgio Testi, 2022), the HBO Max special for the twentieth anniversary of the film saga, assures that his work in the first two films was “the greatest experience of his life”, a credible statement given his trajectory, and that He “always felt guilty” for leaving these successful adaptations.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’: the best film by the best director

Not surprisingly, Chris Columbus’s effort to get them awarded had been considerable. Read the three novels published to date on the recommendation of her daughter Eleanor, who has two cameos as Susan Bones in The Philosopher’s Stone Y The secret chamber, and “could not leave them.” So “he called his agent and said, ‘Look, I need a meeting with Warner Bros. I would love to direct Harry Potter»”. He knew how to make sure that he was “the last director in the room” in order to make “a lasting impression” and to be kept “fresh in memory”.

He then presented half a dozen studio executives with a 130-page script for forty-five minutes and, “six or seven weeks” later, they told him that he had been chosen, but should accept JK Rowling herself. “She didn’t say a word” while he was babbling for more than two hours when they met in the UK, until the novelist allowed him to relax by replying, “Well, I see it exactly the same way.” “That was the moment I knew I had the job,” concludes Chris Columbus.

After his abandonment, the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, to which we also owe Sons of men (2006), Gravity (2013) or Rome (2018), agreed to take the baton of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which has ended up as the probable best film of the saga and the paradoxically least profitable for its collection at the global box office; ignoring the deliveries of Fantastic animals (David Yates, 2016, 2018), of course. So the enormous fatigue and family commitment of Chris Columbus led to the most outstanding from Harry Potter at the cinema.